Netherlands vs Morocco at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Netherlands face Morocco in what is one of the marquee ties of the newly introduced round of 32, and it pits two teams in fine form against each other. Both teams ended the group stage with seven points with two wins and a draw.

The Oranje were only truly tested by Japan in their group stage matches, drawing that one 2-2 before dismantling Sweden 5-1 and never slipping out of second gear in a 3-1 defeat of Tunisia.

Morocco, meanwhile, opened with a superb display, a 1-1 draw against Brazil in which they dominated for large swathes and only conceded to an individual piece of magic from Vinícius Júnior. They were then unconvincing in a 1-0 win over Scotland before they then put 4 past Haiti in an entertaining, end-to-end 4-2 win.

The winner of this match is slated to face the winner of South Africa vs. Canada in the next round, and potentially one of France or Germany in the quarterfinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on (ITV/BBC - TBC in the UK), Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Monday June 29, 9.00 p.m.

UK BST: Tuesday June 29, 2.00 a.m.

India IST: Tuesday June 30, 6.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Tuesday June 30, 11.00 a.m.

Venue: BBVA Stadium, Monterrey

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Netherlands

Bart Verbruggen

Denzel Dumfries | Jan Paul van Hecke | Virgil van Dijk | Micky van de Ven

Ryan Gravenberch | Frenkie de Jong | Tijjani Reijnders

Donyell Malen | Brian Brobbey | Cody Gakpo

Morocco

Yassine Bounou

Achraf Hakimi | Issa Diop | Chadi Riad | Noussair Mazraoui

Ayyoub Bouaddi | Azzedine Ounahi | Neil El Aynaoui

Brahim Díaz | Ismael Saibari | Bilal El Khannouss

Talking Points

Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Are the Netherlands the real deal?

Ten goals in three games and a glut of chances created otherwise show just how fearsome Netherlands' attack has been this World Cup. Cody Gakpo -- who has had to deal with personal tragedy -- has been in exceptional form this tournament, but they've turned it up a notch once Brian Brobbey came into the starting XI -- his old-school centre-forward play bringing in those around him. Crysencio Summerville has also made an impact, whether from the start or the bench.

Frenkie De Jong has been imperious in midfield with the incessant running of Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders providing the perfect foil. Japan tested their defensive steel late on in their game and got it to creak a bit, but they will expect Morocco to be a far more challenging proposition than Tunisia or Sweden.

Netherlands are unbeaten in six previous World Cup matches against African opposition and have not lost a match at the tournament in normal or extra time since the 2010 final against Spain, a run stretching to 15 games.

Can Morocco continue their fine run?

Morocco, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the round of 16 for the second tournament in succession after their historic run to the last four at Qatar 2022. If that performance against Brazil was any indication, Ayyoub Bouaddi will be key for them -- the young midfield sensation has run the show for the African champions (after a CAF ruling, and not Senegal, who won on the night). Talisman Achraf Hakimi has been in sensational form going forward, while Brahim Diaz has dipped in and out of games but remains capable of turning a match on its head with a pass or a dribble.

The man to watch for the Dutch defence, though, is starting forward Ismael Saibari who became the first African player to score in his team's first three group stage matches at a World Cup: and each of those have been sensational finishes.