Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo shares loss of unborn son

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo's partner announced Saturday their unborn son had died during pregnancy.

Gakpo and model Noa van der Bij already have a son together and the baby was due in October. Gakpo is with the team at the World Cup, where the Netherlands have advanced to the knockout stage.

He will stay with the team at the tournament, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said.

Van der Bij posted a photo on social media of the pair holding hands over a blanket and small knitted hat, with the announcement that the baby had passed away.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijay Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son," Van der Bij wrote.

Cody Gakpo is part of the Netherlands squad that will take on Morocco in the World Cup round of 32 on Monday. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In his own post, Gakpo wrote, "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding."

The KNVB confirmed Gakpo would remain with the squad.

"We are with Cody and his family," a statement read. "This is a very sad private situation. Off course we knew about this and we support him in every way we can.

"Cody has decided, after talks with his girlfriend, to stay with the group. We respect their privacy and will make no further comments."

Gakpo, 27, scored twice in the Netherlands' win over Sweden to help the team win their group. The Netherlands play 2022 semifinalist Morocco in a round of 32 matchup on Monday in Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.