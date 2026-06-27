New Zealand coach wants team in Gold Cup after World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley wants to see the Kiwis taking part in tournaments such as the Gold Cup, as the All Whites start plotting their next move after their elimination from the World Cup.

Entering the evening with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages still in play, Bazeley's side were thumped 5-1 by Belgium and consigned to the bottom of Group G on Friday, making the call while down 1-0 at half-time to chase the game and subsequently being taken apart by the Red Devils.

Back at the World Cup for the first time since the 2010 tournament, it marked the end of a campaign that had moments of promise but ended in regret. However, with the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams granting Oceania an automatic qualification slot, the Kiwis, the OFC's premier powers, will fancy their chances of being back in 2030.

But after facing off with Iran, Egypt, and Belgium in the group stages -- three sides battle-hardened in Asian, African, and European qualifying and continental play -- Bazeley acknowledged the need for New Zealand to continue to test themselves against top opposition between World Cups. And when asked if the Gold Cup, which invited Asian sides Qatar in 2021 and 2023 and Saudi Arabia in 2025, could play a part in this, he said.

New Zealand chose to go for it in the second half vs. Belgium -- but fell to a 5-1 defeat which knocked them out. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

"Definitely, we're definitely pushing to be involved in some of these tournaments, where countries are inviting guest teams in," the coach said. "I think we're starting to get noticed by a lot of countries; they like the way we try to play football.

"They know we're competitive, but our rankings are wrong. It's hard to do much about that, the way the ranking points work.

"So, I think in the future, definitely, the opportunity to play in some of these world competitive tournaments for us will be great."

The only member of the New Zealand squad currently playing regularly in one of Europe's top five leagues, Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who also serves as the All Whites captain, record games holder, and record goal scorer, said consistent top-level opposition, as well as more Kiwis at big clubs, were required.

"You always want to play the best teams, that's how you progress, and that's how you get better," said Wood. "I think we showed that up against Egypt and Iran, we raised our level. We couldn't raise that level to Belgium tonight. Unfortunately, they're a top side.

- Belgium clinch knockout spot as New Zealand exit World Cup

- Socceroos confident of being a 'problem' in World Cup knockouts

- Iran coach after late VAR call: We're 'unlucky' as well as 'oppressed' team

"If we can get players into bigger leagues around the world, that will also help. But that's a very tough thing to do. It's people who need to go out there, perform for club and country for a long period of time to get those moves. Some of the boys have, and hopefully we'll see them on bigger stages."

The likes of Elijah Just (Motherwell), Marko Stamenić (Swansea City), and Finn Surman (Portland Timbers) were all highlighted by Bazeley as players who had put themselves in the shop window during the World Cup, with Just particularly turning heads with three group stage goals -i a Kiwi record.

Just had informed his agent not to bring potential moves to him with the tournament ongoing, but is now set to return to North Lanarkshire to meet new Steelmen boss Alfred Johansson amidst significant interest from clubs in Scotland, England, and beyond.

"We need more players playing with Chris Wood in the Premier League than we currently have, or playing in those top, top leagues," said Bazeley. "I'm sure some players have come out of this tournament really well: Eli, Stamenić, Surman, they're going to get moves to top leagues, and that'll help make us a better team, because they'll be regularly playing against better opposition."