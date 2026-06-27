Colombia vs. Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Ronaldo and co. aim to go top

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Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Colombia in their final Group K clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami and you can follow it live on ESPN right here.

Portugal currently sit two points behind Colombia in the table following their 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their previous game, and need a win to leapfrog them into top spot. Colombia meanwhile, only need a draw to seal top spot, after narrow wins over Congo DR and Uzbekistan in their first two games.

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All eyes will be on Ronaldo going into Portugal's final Group K clash. The 41-year-old copped plenty of criticism for a muted performance in Portugal's World Cup opener against Congo DR, which ended in a 1-1 draw as Ronaldo struggled to find the net.

However, he responded in fine style in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, opening the scoring and grabbing a brace en-route re-writing the record books - becoming the first ever man to score in six World Cups.

With Ronaldo in scoring form, Colombia have their task cut out in defence, especially since their defenders seem to be masquerading as strikers. Daniel Muñoz has opened the scoring in both of Colombia's games, with the right-back finding himself in striking positions and responding with fine finishes.

Luis Díaz has also found himself making goal contributions, and alongside James Rodríguez, will be crucial to trouble Portugal's backline if Colombia want to go on the offensive.