Spain's Nico Williams on injury: One of worst days of my life

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Spain winger Nico Williams said he had suffered "one of the worst days of my life" after an injury against Uruguay on Friday jeopardized his future participation in the World Cup.

The defending European champions topped Group H after a 1-0 win over Uruguay but it came at a cost, with injury concerns over both Williams and fellow winger Yéremy Pino.

Williams and Pino were both introduced as second-half substitutes in the match in Guadalajara, Mexico, after Álex Baena had put Spain ahead before the interval.

It was feared that Pino had suffered a fractured collarbone that would end his World Cup, while Williams suffered a muscular problem, having only just recovered from injury.

In a statement on Saturday, the Spanish soccer federation said Pino had avoided a fracture, while Williams had suffered a muscular injury to his right abductor.

"Both injuries are of moderate severity, and their recovery will determine their availability," the federation said.

Spain winger Nico Williams suffered a muscle injury after a hard foul from Uruguay midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Williams has had a difficult season, struggling for form and fitness with Athletic Club in LaLiga, and now the national team.

"Today is one of the worst days of my life," he said in a post on social media. "I'm injured again after a very complicated year, in which I fought many battles against a pubalgia, but won the war with sacrifice and most of all, responsibility.

"I overcame that injury, and then another one on my hamstring tested me again. Once more, I stopped smiling but I wasn't going to stop. Yesterday, I suffered another injury after a challenge by a fellow professional, driven by frustration, discontent, and sadness over his situation. It was a play that, in my opinion, could have been avoided because it was completely unnecessary."

However, he vowed that "the story is not over, see you soonest in this World Cup."

Spain will play their round of 32 matchup on Thursday in the Los Angeles area against the runners-up from Group J, which will be either Austria or Algeria.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.