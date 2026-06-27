England full-back problems deepen as Jarrell Quansah limps off vs. Panama at World Cup

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jarell Quansah was forced off injured in the second half of England's match against Panama, with Thomas Tuchel facing a potential injury crisis at right-back.

Quansah started at right-back after Reece James was ruled out of the Panama match with a hamstring injury. James is a doubt for their round of 32 match, and Quansah was set to deputise for him.

But the Bayer Leverkusen man limped off in the second half with what looked to be an injury to his right ankle.

Djed Spence came on for Quansah, and Tuchel has previously mentioned Ezri Konsa as someone else who can cover right-back but when Tuchel named his squad back on May 22, his main options for that position were James and Tino Livramento.

Livramento was ruled out of the tournament before it began, with Tuchel opting for Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement -- someone who's usually found at centre back rather than right-back.

Tuchel has backed his squad's versatility to cover any setbacks at right-back, but his resources are now surely tested.