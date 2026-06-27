Still uninspiring, but England avoid nightmare World Cup knockout scenario

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- England recovered from a laboured and uninspiring start as goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win over Panama and top spot in Group L.

Thomas Tuchel made five changes to the team that struggled to a goalless draw against Ghana last time out with Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jarell Quansah, Morgan Rogers and Nico O'Reilly all drafted in.

For much of this game, it was a case of déjà vu. England found it difficult to break down Panama's resolute defence in a first half painfully bereft of clear-cut chances. They went in at the break registering just two shots on target.

However, England upped the intensity after the break and were finally rewarded on 62 minutes when Bellingham converted Saka's corner inside the near post.

Bellingham then turned provider five minutes later, collecting Rashford's pass before crossing for Kane to head his third goal of the tournament.

That goal means he becomes England's all-time top-scorer at World Cups on 11, surpassing Gary Lineker.

Quansah limped off with an injury -- adding to England's defensive concerns -- but Tuchel will be satisfied by a victory that takes them into a round-of-32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday with their opponents unconfirmed. -- James Olley

England avoid nightmare knockout path

The combination of England labouring against Panama and Croatia leading Ghana after 31 minutes sharply brought some jeopardy into the final hour of Group L.

Failure to win this group would not have been a disaster by itself -- although it would have meant a potential round-of-32 clash with Portugal and round-of-16 tie with Spain -- but it would have raised questions about their ability to produce a deep run at these finals. Beating a team ranked 42nd in the world doesn't necessarily silence those, but it does give them some positive momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

Finishing second may have set up a clash against Portugal in Toronto but having topped the group, they are most likely to face Senegal or DR Congo and then a potential quarterfinal against Mexico in Mexico City. It also cuts down their travel time. Their Kansas City base was selected because it is around two to three hours to most host cities but the shorter flight to Atlanta rather than Toronto will be welcome as they aim to stay as fresh as possible. -- Olley

England's right back problems deepen

Jarell Quansah started at right back with starter Reece James out with a hamstring injury. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Tuchel might start to think he's cursed. The sight of defender Quansah limping off after 63 minutes will be particularly galling given the defensive injuries England have already had this summer.

They lost Ben White to a knee injury before Tuchel named his squad, then Tino Livramento suffered a calf problem on the eve of the tournament. Tuchel justified calling up Trevoh Chalobah rather than a specialist right-back to replace Livramento because his inclusion "freed up" Quansah to play at full back. It was curious logic, especially when you consider someone with the talent of Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out entirely and Reece James notoriously struggles to play three games in quick succession.

With James absent due to another hamstring complaint, Quansah wasn't entirely convincing -- some of Panama's counter-attacks came through the channel he marshalled with Ezri Konsa -- and England finished the game with Djed Spence at right back.

It is now a waiting game to see if James and Quansah can recover but England look alarmingly short in those full back positions. To think, England were once so strong in the right back position they picked four of them for Euro 2020. -- Olley

Jude Bellingham answers his critics

play 0:32 England fans celebrate after breakthrough vs. Panama

England entered into this tournament with a genuine debate over whether Bellingham or Morgan Rogers should play as the No. 10. Both started in New Jersey with Declan Rice rested and Bellingham's sometimes short temper appeared to be tested by Panama, who crunched into four tackles on the Real Madrid midfielder in the first 21 minutes. But Bellingham withstood that early barrage to affect the game decisively, scoring the breakthrough opening goal before superbly setting up Kane for England's second.

It was precisely the sort of all-action performance with and without the ball that marks Bellingham out as a world class talent. The opening goal here was his eighth international strike. Five of those have come in tournaments. Teams need players for the big occasion. Belingham is showing clear signs of growing into that sort of influential figure.

Tuchel opted to take him off for the final 19 minutes for Eberechi Eze with the game effectively safe and one eye on the round-of-32 clash in Atlanta. -- Olley

Record broken, but England must involve Kane more

Harry Kane is now England's all-time leading scorer at World Cups, beating Gary Linaker's record (10). Jussi Eskola/Soccrates/Getty Images

After 37 minutes, Kane had the fewest touches of the ball of any player on the pitch, including both goalkeepers. At that stage he had eight touches and barely had a sniff of an opportunity in front of goal. He didn't stop running on the shoulders of Panama's high line, looking for a chance, but England simply couldn't find him.

England had a little more joy in the second-half, with Kane getting his first shot on target in the 57th minute, and by the 67th minute he had England's second. Bellingham was instrumental in the goal, floating a beautiful cross straight onto Kane's head, who nodded it back across the goalkeeper to score.

Against Ghana, Kane had a chance to win it after the ball ricocheted to him after Nico O'Reilly headed the ball against the bar, but he ballooned his effort over. It was unlike Kane: he typically takes those opportunities 99 times out of 100.

England have to find a way to get Kane the ball more in the knockouts. He is one of the best players in the world, and is so clinical in front of goal. When they get the ball to him, more often than not, it results in him scoring. Now, he has another slice of England World Cup history. -- Tom Hamilton

England still in second gear

It needed another half-time team talk from Tuchel to get England going. It was the same against Croatia: a scrappy first-half where England were a little disjointed, but then far better after the break. They didn't get the same bounce against Ghana, but they definitely did in the match with Panama. The reality is that England need to take things up a gear for the knockout stages.

They required a set piece to get their opener against Panama, after scoring off two vs. Croatia. They still need to create a higher volume of clear-cut chances heading forward. The Ghana match was so frustrating, and while they eventually broke Panama's resolve, the first half here was a reminder of how blunt England's attack can be. They have work to do ahead of the knockouts. -- Hamilton