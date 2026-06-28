Japan FA chief: Brazil clash could be 'biggest' World Cup tie in History

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Since their World Cup debut in 1998, Japan have now made eight consecutive appearances at the tournament.

There have been many milestones etched in their history books since. A first-ever win over Russia on home soil in 2002. Four appearances in the round of 16. Back in 2022, there were even stunning victories over global powerhouses Germany and Spain.

But maybe not will be as monumental as their upcoming match at Houston Stadium on Monday.

Knockout round ties at the World Cup do not come much bigger than they do against the tournament's record five-time champions Brazil -- who still invoke plenty of awe and fear even if it has been quite some time now since they were able to match the all-conquering feats of previous generations.

Few teams would be bold enough to deny they will be underdogs heading into a tie with the Brazilians.

Japan will face five-time World Cup champions Brazil on Monday in the first round of the knockout stage. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

But this is a Japan outfit that has constantly stated -- even before the tournament -- that they are here to go all the way. As they brace of what is potentially the standout tie of the round, there is already a steely determination that they have what it takes to match their more-illustrious opponents.

"Yeah ... maybe," replied Japan Football Association (JFA) president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, when asked if the tie was potentially the Samurai Blue's biggest ever at the World Cup.

"But the players [and the whole] team have confidence, even playing against Brazil.

"We're really looking forward to this game."

Miyamoto told ESPN as he touched down at George Bush Intercontinental Airport following a short flight from Dallas, where Japan concluded their group-stage campaign with a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Thursday.

Japan did have a chance to avoid such a tough fixture, on paper at least, but the tie with Sweden meant they had to settle for a second-place finish in Group F, with Netherlands winning against Tunisia to seal top spot.

The Samurai Blue broke the deadlock against Sweden in the 56th minute with a well-worked move that was finished off by Daizen Maeda, only to concede the equalizer six minutes later.

Likewise, in their opening against Netherlands, they have leveled the scores at 1-1 in the 57th minute only to allow the opposition to score seven minutes later -- although they were ultimately able to force a draw two minutes from time.

"After scoring, we've [often] conceded goals to our opponents," said Miyamoto, on an area he felt they could still work on. That is the kind of situation we need to improve in."

Although lifting the trophy has been the enduring narrative coming from the players and coach Hajime Moriyasu, it is worth noting that Japan have never made it beyond the round of 16 at the World Cup.

For most, a first quarterfinal appearance would in itself be an achievement - although Miyamoto does not want to put a ceiling on what they could potentially achieve.

"We have never reached the quarterfinals -- so that is our biggest goal," added Japan's 2006 World Cup captain, who also featured in 2002.

"But we know the team [has stated the] goal is to be the champions. That is something we [the JFA] can support."

Japan have previously faced Brazil once at the World Cup -- back in 2006, where Miyamoto happened to miss out on the 4-1 loss due to suspension.

Nonetheless, it was only back in October - in the last meeting between the two teams - where Japan recorded a historic first victory over Brazil, overcoming a two-goal halftime deficit to win 3-2 albeit in a home friendly.