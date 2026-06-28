Shearer: England relied on brilliance of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in Panama win

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Alan Shearer said England were forced to rely on the "brilliance" of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane after their goals helped the team top Group L with a 2-0 win over Panama.

Thomas Tuchel's side laboured in the first half in New York but finally made the breakthrough when Bellingham hooked his foot around a corner to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute.

Kane headed a second shortly afterwards to ensure England top spot and a more favourable route through the tournament, but speaking on BBC Sport, former Three Lions captain Shearer pointed to the contributions of the team's two stars as the key to breaking down stubborn opposition.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both scored for England against Panama. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"The first aim is to win the game," Shearer said. "Secondly, can you win the game and put in a really good performance? Probably not.

"But they've won the game, they've had to rely on the brilliance of Bellingham and Kane and (Elliot) Anderson. But that's fine, so many teams rely on their big hitters, so England can do that.

"One or two wobbles defensively but all in all the belief and the confidence that this should give them going forward, it's been a good afternoon.

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"I thought Marc Guéhi used his pace at times to great effect when England were in one or two spots of bother. And that will be what they have to work on because the further they go, if they give the chances they have today then they will be punished."

England must wait to see who they will face in their last-32 tie in Atlanta on Wednesday, with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal the most likely opponents.

"The positives today have been without a doubt Kane getting his goal. Bellingham getting his goal and assist," said Shearer. "I thought Elliot Anderson in midfield was superb.