Colombia edge Portugal to top spot after World Cup stalemate

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Colombia finished the World Cup 's opening round as the Group K winners after playing Portugal to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Both squads had already secured spots in the knockout stage before the match, needing only to learn their opponents for the next round.

Colombia will play Ghana, which lost 2-1 to Croatia earlier Saturday. Portugal, who entered the expanded 48-team tournament as a favorite, will face Croatia as the Group K runners-up.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal couldn't find a way past Colombia. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Both squads put forth lively efforts. Bruno Fernandes came close to putting Portugal ahead in the first half, but was denied by Camilo Vargas. Portugal's Diogo Costa had six saves, more than in the team's first two matches combined.

The match played at the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins took place in front of a sellout crowd of 64,478 that included former Colombia soccer star Carlos Valderrama, FIFA president Gianni Infantino -- who sat in a suite with FBI director Kash Patel and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, NBA player Jimmy Butler, actor Matt Damon and former NFL receiver Chad Johnson.

Multiple watch parties held across South Florida to accommodate those who couldn't secure tickets to the high-demand match, including one with thousands in attendance at the home arena of the NHL's Florida Panthers.