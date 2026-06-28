England to face Democratic Republic of Congo in World Cup Round of 32

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England will face Democratic Republic of Congo in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, it has been confirmed.

With England defeating Panama 2-0 to top Group L, they were guaranteed to be playing a team who finished in third place from Groups E, H, I, J or K.

Although there were as many as 495 possible combinations that could have happened, after England's victory, it had been narrowed down to either Senegal, who finished third in Group I and Democratic Republic of Congo, if they finished third in Group K.

The Group K clash between Uzbekistan, who were already out of the World Cup barring a monumental goal difference swing, and Democratic Republic of Congo was the crucial match to see who exactly England would play.

Yoane Wissa scored twice as Democratic Republic of Congo booked their place in the knockout stages. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Uzbekistan scored first through Eldor Shomurudov after just 10 minutes and it appeared that England's fate had been secured and they would face the AFCON runners-up in Senegal.

Midway through the second half though and Abdukodir Khusanov felled Yoane Wissa in the box, and the Newcastle striker then converted from the spot himself.

In the 78th minute, Fiston Mayele then scored a second goal for Democratic Republic of Congo and suddenly the whole dynamic changed.

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Wissa added a third goal, and with it the game was wrapped up, as was third spot, and a passage to the knockouts.

It was a result that not only confirmed the fate of England and Democratic Republic of Congo though.

Senegal will now face Belgium, while South Korea were knocked out of the competition altogether as a result of dropping out of the top eight third placed teams.

Iran currently occupy the final third place spot, meaning that they are the only remaining team who could drop out still should Algeria or Austria finish third in Group J.