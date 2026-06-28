England 'will get better' in World Cup knockouts, Thomas Tuchel vows

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Thomas Tuchel has vowed England will improve in the knockout rounds after topping Group L with a laboured 2-0 win over Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

England struggled to create chances in a drab first half -- registering just two shots on target -- before Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane struck to set up a round-of-32 tie in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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Tuchel had made five changes in an effort to freshen up his team but although Marcus Rashford looked bright on his first start, England needed a goal from a set piece -- Bellingham converting Bukayo Saka's 62nd-minute corner -- to break the deadlock.

Asked whether his team may be better-suited to knockout games as opposed to the more one-sided affairs against Panama and Ghana, which England drew 0-0, Tuchel referenced England's opening 4-2 win against Croatia.

"I think so," he began. "The first match was almost like a knockout football match, the intensity in the second half. The tension suddenly grew in the match against Croatia. And today when you see the result, you are suddenly in a moment you are second in the group because Croatia scored [against Ghana], it also brings out this feeling.

Thomas Tuchel celebrates after guiding England through to the World Cup knockout stage as group winners. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

"It is good to see these moments. We can trust and rely on our players, they are used to these moments. They play Champions League until the very end, they play Europa League until the very end. They normally face this. They have strong belief.

"We know what we need to get better and we will get better. There's no problem in putting the work in and growing into a tournament like this with difficult opponents to overcome. It is important now we keep believing, keep focusing on what we can influence.

"Every game will be a different game. There are so many styles and cultures of football. The most important thing is to not be afraid, be brave, courageous and go step by step. and we are ready for that."

England left MetLife Stadium unclear who their next opponents would be before it was later confirmed to be Congo DR in Atlanta on Wednesday.

"We wanted to win the group," Tuchel said. "There is no substitute for wins and we have that feeling again.

"Three days to prepare the match in Atlanta. The tournament starts new again. We had the first chapter in prep camp, then a second chapter in the group and the third chapter is coming."