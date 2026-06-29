Japan are more than ready for their World Cup rematch with Brazil

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HOUSTON, Texas -- When Japan lock horns with Brazil, it will not be the first time the two sides have faced off at the World Cup.

Two decades ago, Germany hosted the inaugural meeting between them on football's biggest stage. And how different things were back then.

Japan were only featuring at their third World Cup, having debuted in 1998 before co-hosting the tournament four years later. Brazil had just won a record fifth title in 2002.

Unsurprisingly, it was the Brazilians who prevailed 4-1 on the day.

Their starting XI included legendary names such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká. Japan did have some recognizable faces in Hidetoshi Nakata, Junichi Inamoto and Shunsuke Nakamura, but they probably could not be mentioned in the same breath. With all due respect to rest of that Samurai Blue generation, the average football fan might struggle to identify most of them.

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Back then, Brazil had four stars playing for Real Madrid, three for AC Milan and others at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal to name but a few famous European clubs. Japan had just six members of their squad plying their trade in Europe, with the most famous in Nakata -- after his Serie A-winning heroics with Roma -- not exactly playing for an Italian powerhouse in Fiorentina. The other 17 were based in their domestic J.League.

Twenty years on, Brazil are still the most successful nation in World Cup history, but they are yet to add a sixth crown to their names. Curiously, Japan were also 18th in the world rankings heading into the 2006 edition, as they were this summer -- but their playing stocks could not be more different.

The Samurai Blue now boast a plethora of exports not just playing, but excelling, in Europe. And in some of the continent's most prominent leagues. Only three members of the current squad have been called up domestically: 39-year-old veteran Yūto Nagatomo -- who did spend seven years as a regular for Inter Milan -- and the two back-up goalkeepers in Keisuke Ōsako and Tomoki Hayakawa.

Even without injured stars Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Takumi Minamino, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are still represented in the Japan squad. And the others are also shining on a respectable level like the Dutch Eredivisie, where Samurai Blue spearhead Ayase Ueda finished last season as top scorer following an impressive 25-goal campaign for Feyenoord.

Of course, Brazil are hardly slouches even if they perhaps are not the force they once were. Neymar is still around at the age of 34, Vinícius Júnior is now the main man, Gabriel Magalhães has established himself as one of the world's best center backs, while Raphinha had a stunning 2024-25 season with Barcelona before some fitness struggles last term.

Yet, it genuinely does not feel like just talk when Japan say they are looking forward to their meeting with Brazil. It is coming right from the top, with Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto telling ESPN: "The players [and the whole] team have confidence, even playing against Brazil."

Japan's only previous meeting with Brazil at the World Cup was back in 2006 -- where a heavy 4-1 loss extinguished the Samurai Blue's hopes of advancing into the knockout round. Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Perhaps Japan really do not mind that they are facing the mighty (or, once-mighty) Brazilians right at the very first hurdle in the knockout round. Facing Morocco, had they pipped Netherlands to top spot in Group F, hardly seems like it would have been an easier tie -- especially considering the Atlas Lions held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

And, for a team who have repetitively stated that their target is to go all the way and win the World Cup this summer, maybe they have genuinely bought into the mindset that -- if they are to do so -- then they will have to beat a team like Brazil sooner or later.

They can draw added motivation from the fact that it was only back in October that they recorded a first-ever victory over the Brazilians. While it was only a friendly, it was a near-full strength Brazil team they faced that day, and they showed great resilience to overcome a two-goal half-time deficit to win 3-2.

It goes without saying that plenty has happened since Japan last faced Brazil at the World Cup on June 22, 2006 in Dortmund.

Twenty years and seven days on, Japan can show how far they have come in Houston.