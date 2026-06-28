FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Messi sets another World Cup record; Ronaldo second with 25; Kane's 11 best for England; Modric record 40

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The group stage of the FIFA World Cup concluded in dramatic fashion, as Lionel Messi set another tournament record.

Croatia kicked things off with a 2-1 win over Ghana that sealed both teams' qualification, while England topped the group with a 2-0 win over Panama.

Colombia sealed top spot with a 0-0 draw against Portugal, while Congo DR earned qualification with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

Argentina finished off the night with a 3-1 win over Jordan, but Algeria and Austria both scored in injury time to cap off a thrilling 3-3 draw.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 27:

Croatia 2 - 1 Ghana

40y 291d

Luka Modric became the oldest player (40y-291d) to provide an assist at the FIFA World Cup (since 1966).

27.4m

Petar Sucic scored a goal from 27.4 meters (~30 yards) out, which was the second-farthest goal at the 2026 World Cup. It was also Croatia's second-farthest goal in a FIFA World Cup ever, only behind Darijo Srna's goal vs Australia in 2006 (27.7 mts/30.29 yards).

Luka Modric has led Croatia to the knockout stage for the third consecutive World Cup. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

20

Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic became the first Croatians to start 20 FIFA World Cup matches. Croatia is now the fourth team with multiple players starting 20+ games in the competition (Germany 5, Argentina 3 and Poland 2).

Panama 0 - 2 England

Harry Kane celebrates his record-breaking goal in England's win over Panama. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

1

England have finished in first place in their group in consecutive FIFA World Cups for the first time in team history.

11

Harry Kane scored his 11th FIFA World Cup goal, breaking a tie with Gary Lineker for the most in team history.

4

Kane now has four career World Cup goals vs Panama, only Oleg Salenko of Russia (5 against Cameroon in one game) and Kylian Mbappé against Argentina {5 in two games} have scored more FIFA WC goals against a single opponent.

4

Jude Bellingham became the fourth Englishman in the last 60 years to score and assist in a FIFA World Cup match (after Roger Hunt, Joe Cole and Raheem Sterling). At 22y-363d, Bellingham is the youngest to achieve the feat for England.

6/6

Panama lost all six of their FIFA WC games, becoming the sixth nation to lose their first six FIFA WC games (also Mexico, El Salvador, Canada, Haiti, Iraq).

0

Panama exited the tournament with 0 goals scored, becoming the first country since Honduras and Algeria in 2010 to finish with 0 goals in the Group Stage.

Colombia 0 - 0 Portugal

(Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

25

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 25th appearance for Portugal in a FIFA World Cup, tying Germany's Lothar Matthäus for the second-most in tournament history. Lionel Messi has the most (29).

6

Diogo Costa made 6 saves, tied for the third-most by a Portuguese goalkeeper in a World Cup match since 1966 (the most is 7, done twice).

11

James Rodríguez made his 11th career appearance in the FIFA World Cup, the most by a Colombian player, surpassing Freddy Rincón and Carlos Valderrama (10 each).

0-0

There have been seven 0-0 draws at the 2026 World Cup - tied for the most in a single World Cup (2022, 2014, 2010, 2006, 1982).

Congo DR 3 - 1 Uzbekistan

Yoane Wissa celebrates with teammates after scoring Congo DR's third goal against Uzbekistan. Sean M. Haffey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

1

Congo DR progressed to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

3

Yoane Wissa has three goals in this World Cup, the same number he scored for Newcastle United in 28 appearances last season (all competitions).

4

Wissa became the fourth African player to score 3 goals in a single World Cup Group Stage, joining Papa Bouba Diop (2002), Ismaïla Sarr (2026), and Ismael Saibari (2026).

3

Congo DR scored more goals in the second half (3) than they did in their first 5 and a half games played in the World Cup (1).

8

This was the eighth comeback win in this World Cup, tying the total amount of the previous edition (8 in Qatar 2022).

27

Yoane Wissa recorded the 27th multi-goal game at the 2026 World Cup. The record is 29 at the 1954 World Cup.

Algeria 2 - 2 Austria

Austria celebrate Sasa Kalajdzic's late equalizing goal against Algeria. Kyle Rivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

35y 126d

Riyad Mahrez became Algeria's oldest goal scorer at the World Cup (35y-126d). He became the second Algerian player with a multi-goal game at the FIFA World Cup (Salah Assad in 1982 vs Chile)

1

Sasa Kalajdzic, who scored the incredible 96th minute equaliser for Austria, also happened to score his first World Cup goal and also his first international goal for Austria since June 2021 vs Italy in the Euros.

1

Algeria vs Austria became the first World Cup game in history to have a go-ahead and game-tying goal in stoppage time by either team.

4

Marko Arnautovic became the fourth player 37 years or older to score multiple goals in the tournament, joining Lionel Messi (5), Roger Milla (5), and Cristiano Ronaldo (3).

Jordan 1 - 3 Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrates his latest record-breaking goal in Argentina's match with Jordan. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

7

Lionel Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in 7 consecutive appearances.

19

Messi extended his all-time top-scoring record with his 19th FIFA WC goal.

5

Messi became the fifth player to score 6 goals in a single FIFA World Cup group stage, first since Russia Oleg Salenko in 1994.

6

Messi became the sixth player to score two direct free-kicks at the FIFA World Cup in the last 60 years.

6

Messi now has six World Cup goals from outside the penalty area, breaking a tie with Rivellino for the most such goals in the last 60 years at the FIFA World Cup.

4

Argentina became only the fourth team since in the last 60 years to score multiple direct free-kick goals in a FIFA World Cup match after Japan (vs. Denmark in 2010), Yugoslavia (vs. Zaire in 1974) and Brazil (vs. Bulgaria in 1966).

5

Argentina won each of their opening three matches at a FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in team history (also in 1930, 1998, 2010, 2014; did not win the tournament in four previous instances).

9

Argentina are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the World Cup dating back to 2022; it is the team's longest unbeaten streak in WC play since 10 games from 2002-2010.

38

Lautaro Martínez scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in his ninth appearance in the competition and with his 17th shot. It was also his 38th goal for Argentina, making him the nation's fourth-highest scorer.

154

Leandro Paredes completed 154 passes for Argentina against Jordan, the most by an Argentine player in a single FIFA World Cup match in the last 60 years and the sixth-highest total by any player in the competition in that span.