World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as England top group, Steve Clarke steps down - June 28

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The World Cup group stage has finally come to a close, and after England claimed a valuable but unconvincing 2-0 win over Panama, you can follow all the latest news across the day right here, with ESPN.

The victory, which came courtesy of second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, saw Thomas Tuchel's side top Group L and set up a round of 32 clash with Congo DR.

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Kane's header, which put the game beyond almost all doubt, saw him become England's all-time top goalscorer at World Cups, with 11 goals. The record was previously held by Gary Lineker.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi was setting his own records as his free kick in Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan saw him become the first man ever to score in seven consecutive World Cup appearances.

A topsy-turvy 3-3 draw between Algeria and Austria -- in which Riyad Mahrez scored twice but saw his stoppage-time "winner" cancelled out by Sasa Kalajdzic's even later header -- meant that Iran exited the competition in the final few seconds of the group stage, after having previously been set to be one of the eight best third-placed sides.

There was also late drama in the game between Colombia and Portugal, in which Davinson Sánchez thought he'd scored a last-minute winner only to see his goal ruled out for one of the most marginal offside calls in recent memory.

The knockout stage gets underway on Sunday as South Africa face co-hosts Canada in the round of 32. The winner of that game will have their work cut out for them in the round of 16 as they will face either the Netherlands or Morocco.

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