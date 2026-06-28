Transfer rumors, news: Man United to move for West Ham midfielder

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West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes could move to Manchester United, while AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is a priority signing for Paris Saint-Germain. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Mateus Fernandes could be heading to Old Trafford. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Manchester United haven't given up on landing West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes after reopening talks with the player, according to Matteo Moretto. The Red Devils are prepared to improve their contract offer in an attempt to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the Portugal international's signature, and are also planning a fresh round of negotiations with West Ham over their expected £80 million fee. Spurs remain firmly in the race after pushing hard to get the transfer over the line in recent days, but United remain confident they can secure a deal for the 21-year-old, who wants to leave after the Hammers were relegated.

- Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is a priority signing for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, says Footmercato. PSG are expected to accelerate negotiations once Lee Kang-In's move to Atlético Madrid is completed, with talks between the clubs and the player's representatives continuing. Akliouche, 24, has already agreed to join PSG if the two clubs are able to successfully negotiate a final transfer fee as talks with head coach Luis Enrique are reported to have convinced the France international to move. Though Tottenham have also been linked with him.

- Newcastle United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha but are currently unwilling to meet the club's €100 million asking price, The Chronicle has revealed. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a long-time admirer of the Germany international and previously considered signing him before Newcastle opted for Sandro Tonali in 2023. The Magpies are expected to pursue a deal only if BVB lower their demands, with several other Premier League clubs also monitoring Nmecha's situation.

- Everton are in pole position to land Chelsea striker Liam Delap on a permanent deal this summer, Football Insider reports. The Toffees have submitted an initial offer as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. Delap is wanted by several other Premier League clubs after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, but Everton remain confident after moving early in the race to secure his signature.

- Como have submitted a €25 million bid (plus €2 million in add-ons) to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, as per Sky Italy. Chelsea are holding out for a fee closer to €30 million plus bonuses, with negotiations are ongoing between the two sides. Chalobah, a product of Chelsea's academy, is under contract at the club until June 2028.

ESPN SOURCES

- Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, sources have told ESPN. Incoming manager Xabi Alonso -- who doesn't officially start work until July 1 -- has a close relationship with the 33-year-old and views him as an experienced player capable of bringing leadership to a young dressing room. Read.

- Manchester City are monitoring Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi ahead of a possible move this summer, sources have told ESPN. City are continuing to look at midfielders despite committing £116 million to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Arsenal have also looked at Bouaddi, although their current focus is on Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães. Read

play 0:51 Hutchison: Xhaka would be a great signing for Chelsea

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is still eyeing a return to Barcelona after his loan expires, and the Spanish club may yet bid to sign him at the end of the window. (TEAMtalk)

- The proposed transfer of Curtis Jones from Liverpool to Internazionale is in jeopardy, as the two clubs are still far apart in their respective valuations of the midfielder's transfer. (Calciomercato)

- Leeds United want to sign €30-million rated Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and are preparing to lodge a bid to land him in the coming days, while Aston Villa are also showing interest in the Japan international. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Winger Brahim Díaz is determined to stay at Real Madrid, despite the Spanish giants receiving several offers from other clubs in recent days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brighton and Hove Albion have struck a £20 million agreement in principle to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. (Ben Jacobs)

- Hull City are keen on recruiting Belgium full back Thomas Meunier once his contract at Lille expires on July 1. (TalkSPORT)

- Valencia are on the verge of extending Guido Rodríguez's contract at the club. (Matteo Moretto)

- Beşiktaş chiefs have held fresh talks with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and his agent over a summer transfer. The German international is expected to make his decision early next week. (Sky Germany)

- SV Elversberg are exploring a permanent transfer for Borussia Dortmund's Cole Campbell, although Celtic are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old winger. (Sky Germany)

- Rangers want to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey on loan this summer, with talks between the two clubs already underway. (Sky Sports)