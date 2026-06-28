Ivory Coast vs. Norway at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Ivory Coast and Norway will hope to extend their stay at the World Cup with a win in their round of 32 tie in Dallas on Tuesday.

Norway made it to the knockout stages after finishing second in Group I on six points, losing once against France. As expected, Erling Haaland has been their top goal scorer with four goals despite being rested in Norway's final group game.

Ivory Coast progressed after finishing second behind Germany, and like Norway, they also won two out of three games. Their young squad has shown plenty of promise and will look to go further by making it to the round of 16 where they will face either Brazil or Japan.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: June 30, Tuesday, 1.00 p.m.

UK BST: June 30, Tuesday at 6.00 p.m.

India IST: June 30, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Australia AEST: July 1, Tuesday at 3:00 a.m.

Venue: Dallas Stadium

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Ivory Coast

Yahia Fofana

Guela Doué | Ousmane Diomande | Emmanuel Agbadou | Ghislain Konan

Franck Kessié | Ibrahim Sangaré | Chirst Inao Oulai

Amad Diallo | Ange-Yoan Bonny | Yan Diomande

Norway

Ørjan Nyland

David Wolfe | Torbjørn Heggem | Kristoffer Ajer | Julian Ryerson

Fredrik Aursnes | Sander Berge | Martin Ødegaard

Antonio Nusa | Erling Haaland | Alexander Sørloth

Talking Points

Ivory Coast look to make more history

For the first time in their history, Ivory Coast have made it to the World Cup knockout stages, and they won't want to stop here. Ivory Coast secured a 2-0 win over Curaçao after beating Ecuador 1-0 in the group stage. A late goal from Deniz Undav in a 2-1 defeat to Germany, denied them a perfect showing in Group E.

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé has marshalled his youthful squad quite well in the first three games. There is a lot of physicality involved in their game and can be a threat going forward with the likes of Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pépé and Amad Diallo adding pace and precision in front of goal. They are a smart team, knowing when to slow play down in the middle and when to pick up the pace.

For Faé, it's important his team take their chances. He needs his top attackers to be efficient. Norway do like to play attacking football which will open up spaces on the pitch. Ivory Coast will need a strong back line and a physical midfield but more importantly, they will need to score goals.

Haaland and key players will return

Erling Haaland. Photo by Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken made as many as 10 changes in their final group game against France as his team lost 4-1. It didn't impact the overall standings, as Norway had already progressed to the next round with two victories. Norway scored seven goals in total against Iraq and Senegal, with Erling Haaland netting four of them.

Haaland will be the most important player but there are others who could prove crucial. The likes of Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb can cause plenty of damage with the ball. In fact, Solbakken will hope that his team doesn't solely depend on Haaland. There will be pressure on the Manchester City striker to deliver the goals, but others must also step up and take responsibility as a collective effort will be required to break down a defensively solid Ivory Coast.