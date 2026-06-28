This World Cup's United States team the best in country's history - Jürgen Klopp

Klopp thinks the current USMNT is the best version ever (1:01)

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Jürgen Klopp has told ESPN he believes Mauricio Pochettino's United States are the best version of the national team in the country's history.

The USMNT have captured hearts and minds across the U.S. thanks to their impressive victories over Paraguay and Australia during the group stage.

Pochettino's team face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 in Santa Clara on July 1.

While the U.S. reached the semifinals in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, its best performance in the modern era came in 2002 when it was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Germany.

However, hopes are high that Pochettino's team can make a deep run at the tournament the country is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.

Jürgen Klopp is covering the World Cup as part of the broadcast team on German television. Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, who is covering the tournament for a German broadcaster, heaped praise on the USMNT, but warned tougher tests await in the knockout rounds.

"It is the best team USA has ever had. It is," Klopp told ESPN.

"You look where the players play. Look, the boys, you have a striker who plays in France, played in England, blah, blah, blah. You have a winger who plays everywhere in Pulisic. The last line [defenders], plays or played in the Premier League, midfield plays or played in the Premier League or in Italy -- you never had a team like that. So that's number one. And a sensational coach with Maurício. Yeah, you have a good team.

"The pressure will, I don't want to jinx it, but the pressure will grow. So it's great right now in all this kind of thing. USA, really good. Canada, good. Mexico, good. They're all very important for the tournament."

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