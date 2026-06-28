Uruguay, Man United's Manuel Ugarte suffers knee ligament injury

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Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte suffered a knee ligament injury in his final World Cup group stage match against Spain, Manchester United have confirmed.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off the pitch, visibly in pain, in the first half of Uruguay's 1-0 defeat.

Assessment into the extent of the injury is still underway, with the full timescale of his return unknown.

United said in a statement: "Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale.

Manuel Ugarte has suffered a serious knee injury. Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images

"Everyone wishes Manuel a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

Uruguay suffered a painful exit from the tournament, failing to win any of the group stage games, earning just two points from draws with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

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Ugarte's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain after he failed to make an appearance following United's home defeat by Leeds in April.

He joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal rising to £50.5million ($66m) in 2024 and has scored two goals across 69 appearances in all competitions.

Information from PA contributed to this report.