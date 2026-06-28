Canada vs. South Africa LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as knockout stages get under way in Los Angeles

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Canada take on South Africa in the first knockout match of the 2026 World Cup and you can follow all of the action live on ESPN.

After falling to a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in the final group match, Canada missed out on a home round of 32 match but will still expect a lot of travelling support in Los Angeles.

Canada began their World Cup campaign with a comeback 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, before effectively booking their place in the knockout stages with a 6-0 win over Qatar in Vancouver.

They then lost to Switzerland which saw them miss out on topping the group, but with their superior goal difference, they did finish second.

Jesse Marsch's side take on a South Africa side that defied expectations to make the knockout stages, particularly after they received two red cards in the 2-0 defeat to Mexico on the opening night of the World Cup.

They managed to fight back to draw 1-1 with Czechia thanks to a Tebojo Mokoena penalty in the 83rd minute, which ensured they remained in with a chance of qualification for the knockout stages.

Their final match was against South Korea in Monterrey and South Africa were very much the underdogs in that win, needing to win to qualify in second over their Asian opponents.

But they managed to make history, with Thapelo Maseko's goal just after the hour mark ensuring South Africa advanced to the knockouts for the very first time in their history.