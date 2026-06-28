South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo quits after World Cup exit, criticism from president

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South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo resigned Sunday, a day after the team's quick elimination from the World Cup and following heavy criticism from the country's president.

The team won its opening match against Czechia, then lost its next two Group A matches to South Africa and Mexico.

South Korea hoped it would qualify for the next round as one of the third-place teams to advance in this year's expanded tournament. That ended when Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday.

On Sunday, Hong faced the media and took no questions -- only reading a statement that confirmed he had quit.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone who loves Korean football and has always supported our national team," the former national team captain said.

"Today, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Korea Republic national football team.

"Accepting the role of national team head coach was never an easy decision for me," he added. "But from the moment I chose to take on the position, I never considered any other reasons or excuses. I believed that my sole duty was to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to me to the very end."

Hong Myung-Bo resigned as South Korea coach Sunday. Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images

The quick exit for a team that expected to advance prompted harsh criticism from President Lee Jae Myung.

"As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," the president said in a lengthy statement critical of national team structure and oversight, along with the coach's appointment in the first place.

"Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire," the president said.

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Hong, 57, was in his second stint with the national team. He was the coach at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when South Korea also failed to advance past the group stage.

South Korea are a regular at the World Cup with 11 consecutive appearances and were semifinalists when the country co-hosted the tournament in 2002.

The president called for the national Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to review the national team its failures.

"I sincerely apologize to the public for the deep disappointment caused by this absurd situation. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure this does not happen again," Myung said.

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.