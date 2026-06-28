Socceroos' phenom Lucas Herrington staying present despite global interest

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ALAMEDA, California - 18-year-old phenom Lucas Herrington says he's staying locked in on the Socceroos' looming Round of 32 clash with Egypt, and not the reported interest of some of the world's biggest clubs.

Making his first World Cup appearance in Australia's knockout-stage sealing 0-0 draw with Paraguay last Thursday - becoming the youngest ever player to start for the Socceroos at a FIFA World Cup - Herrington was characteristically unflappable against the South Americans. Leading his side for clearances and sharing the mark for defensive contributions as they kept a clean sheet, his shift will almost certainly see him retain his place in the XI in Dallas next week, when the Socceroos will chase their first-ever knockout stage win against the Egyptians.

It was also a showing that demonstrated just why the Queenslander has been the subject of interest from some of the world's biggest clubs, with Barcelona having an initial bid for his services rejected by his current club Colorado Rapids and Liverpool reportedly scouting his progress. But speaking on Sunday, Herrington made clear, with an assuredness belying his age, that he wasn't letting that distract him.

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"I'm at the World Cup, so I'm just trying to stay present and really enjoy this moment," he said. "It's my first one, hopefully first of many. It doesn't come around very often; it comes around every four years.

"I'm really just trying to enjoy every moment here and just work hard. We'll see what comes after it. But I'm just fully focused on the World Cup and the team at the moment."

Lucas Herrington and Julio Enciso Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Indeed, while the World Cup doesn't necessarily have to impede moving clubs, Herrington said that he and his representation were on the same wavelength.

"It's sort of a mutual thing, both me and my agent are fully focused on the World Cup," he explained. "I'm just here to do a job for the country, and that's all focused on at the moment."

That Herrington is such a composed figure, while still a teenager, is quite handy, as Friday's meeting with Egypt will prove to be one of the most historic in their history: victory for either side to be the first time they'll have ever won a knockout fixture at a World Cup.

Further, Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will present a much fiercer test than the one offered by the Paraguayans. And while both have question marks, Salah picking up a hamstring complaint in their 1-1 draw with Iran last Friday and Marmoush starting that game from the bench, they're both Premier League-calibre players.

"It's not just those two, though. You've got a top squad to get through to the run of 32, it's not easy," Herrington observed. "They're the two names that most people remember and most people mentioned, but I think we just have to be ready for everyone. They're a top team, and we're all looking forward to the occasion, and it's another chance to make history."

The Socceroos' clash will take place at Cowboys Stadium - which is going by Dallas Stadium for the World Cup - which served as the host for their 2-2 draw with Mexico back in 2023.

And while Herrington wasn't around for that game, he wouldn't make his professional debut until 2024, his move to the MLS from Brisbane Roar in January has given him a level of familiarity with American conditions.

"It is different," he said when asked to compare the MLS to the A-League Men. "The MLS has grown a lot in the past couple of years. I think this World Cup helped that. But I think the MLS, the experience and the calibre of players that they're attracting - you've got Messi, Son, and Muller - it's sort of hard to attract those players in the A-League.

" I've learned a lot facing those types of players, living overseas, living by myself, it's all helped so much. So, I love the MLS, I love playing there."