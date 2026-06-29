St. Pauli relegation 'anger' fueling Metcalfe at World Cup

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ALAMEDA, California -- Socceroos attacker Connor Metcalfe says the "inner anger" from a frustrating Bundesliga campaign with St Pauli is helping to fuel his breakout FIFA World Cup, and that a rematch with Egypt in the round of 32 offers not only a chance at history, but also a bit of personal revenge.

Starting and scoring the Socceroos' 2-0 win over Türkiye before shifting to a bench role in their 2-0 defeat to the United States, Metcalfe returned to the starting XI and put in an assured performance in the 0-0 draw against Paraguay that secured Australia a place in the round of 32 -- even if he required stitching up after copping an errant boot to the face.

Though well-established in Tony Popovic's national team, his performances in North America have come after a domestic campaign with St. Pauli in which he was frustrated and restricted to just 576 league minutes, making just three starts across 25 appearances as Die Kiezkicker were relegated to the German second tier.

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"It's been nice, it's the biggest stage in the world," Metcalfe said on Sunday. "It has been sort of a release of the buildup that I've been feeling in the season. Being able to let it out on the pitch and sort of enjoy the moment. Not really being nervous and just getting on with it.

"I think it's really helped me, to be honest. Because there's a lot of inner anger from the season, so it's probably benefiting me.

"I'm not the most flair-y sort of creative player up top, and I know that. I'm lucky to have two other boys next to me who can do that stuff. I sort of see myself as the first line of defence. I'm pretty aware of what I have to do tactically and defensively, and I think that helps the players behind me position themselves better.

"I think I bring a bit of calmness and clarity with and without the ball, you know, for lads next to me or behind me, so I mean, I just get on with it."

Metcalfe remains contracted through 2027 at the Millerntor-Stadion and, ostensibly, their relegation to the 2. Bundesliga should open greater opportunities to play and help them, as he did in 2024, earn promotion back to the top flight.

But he also has obvious frustration with his role under now-sacked coach Alexander Blessin -- Marcel Rapp has since been appointed for 2026-27 -- and, according to the Hamburger Abendblatt, he's yet to have discussions with technical director Andreas Bornemann over his future.

"I'm not really thinking that far ahead, to be honest," he said when asked about his future. "I just really want to continue playing the way I've been playing. Whatever comes from it, I'm excited. But I'm looking forward to this next game. That's it."

Australia will face Egypt at Cowboys Stadium on Friday, with both nations eyeing off a historic first-ever knockout stage victory in the round of 32 clash.

Though Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano have both returned home after picking up injuries, the remaining 24 members of the Australia squad appeared untroubled by injury in the 15 minutes of training media were allowed to observe on Sunday. This contrasts with Egypt, who are sweating over not only the fitness of talisman Mohamed Salah, who picked up a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Iran last Friday, but also the likes of Ahmed Fatouh, Mohamed Abdelmoneim, and Hamdy Fathy.

For Metcalfe, however, as well as teammates Harry Souttar and Cameron Devlin, a re-match with the Pharaohs offers a chance at redemption for a defeat inflicted by their under-23 contemporaries in 2021, when a 2-0 win by the Egyptians ended the Olyroos dreams of medalling at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I remember that, it actually feels like a blur," Metcalfe said. "They were quite a big, physical team. I remember it being really humid and hot. We didn't play our best game. They ruined our dream, so, yeah, I guess you could say it's a bit of a revenge, personally."