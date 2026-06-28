Marsch's 'Canadian heroes' deliver defining win over South Africa

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The word hero gets thrown around a lot in the world of sports. After Canada beat South Africa to win its first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout match and advance to the round of 16, head coach Jesse Marsch didn't hesitate to use that word in describing his team.

Marsch was overheard on the broadcast talking to his players on the field after Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute volley gave Canada a 1-0 win over South Africa. He called them "Canadian heroes," adding: "This sport has a big future because of you guys."

"People like to say it's performative to meet on the pitch after the game and I don't give a s---. And frankly, I don't care," Marsch told reporters after the game. "In these moments after games people get pulled in a lot of directions, so you have to take the moment right there.

"I wanted to voice to them how important a moment like this will be for the sport and the national team. It's a shame we couldn't do it in Vancouver, but it's a pleasure to be their coach and it's something that motivates me every day."

The reason Canada was playing in Marsch's native U.S. in the first place was its 2-1 loss to Switzerland in the final game of Group B play that condemned the team to a second-place finish. So instead of playing in Vancouver, in front of the Canadian fanbase, Marsch and his team played their first-ever World Cup knockout game near Los Angeles.

And with no shortage of Canada supporters in the 69,000-plus in attendance at SoFi Stadium, Marsch's team might still have felt right at home as it progressed to the round of 16 to face the winner of the Netherlands-Morocco game.

"We are used to playing in the States with Copa Americas, and the Gold Cup and friendlies," Marsch said. "We were disappointed not to play at home, but the guys quickly refocused and stayed focused and concentrated on the opponent and it took 92 minutes to do it, but we did it.

Jesse Marsch talks to his Canada team after its last-minute win over South Africa in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Sunday. Getty Images

"Our goal in tournament -- other than inspiring our nation -- was to make a run to face one of the giants of the soccer world. And given Morocco's recent run, they are a giant. And given the Dutch's dominance over the decades, they are a giant too.

"I feel like [this next game] is a free hit and we are going to go out and give it our best shot."

Marsch hasn't been shy about saying he feels connected to the people of Canada -- and their national team -- since taking over as coach in May of 2024, and that pride was evident as he told reporters the rewards of working with this group.

"The ideals and character of the Canadian people fit me very well," Marsch said. "It's a country that is kind and caring to outsiders. It's a country that appreciates the things you do more than the things you say.

"Americans get a rap for being boisterous and outwardly vocal, but again, I don't give a s---. All I care about is working with the players and trying to get the best out of people and this group."

When asked what the United States might expect from its round of 32 opponent Bosnia-Herzegovina, which Canada drew 1-1 with in its opening match of the World Cup, Marsch wasn't giving anything away.

"It's up to the U.S. to figure out and it's up to the players on their team," said Marsch, who came close to coaching the U.S. in 2024 before taking the Canada job. "Whoever Bosnia plays they will give a really hard match."