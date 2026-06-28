SFA chief reveals messages already arriving from prospective new Scotland bosses

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Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell revealed he had applicants for Scotland's head-coach position just hours after Steve Clarke departed the post following the nation's 2026 World Cup exit.

The Scots took three points from the available nine in Group C to end up behind Brazil and Morocco, and with a minus-three goal difference.

However, it was not enough to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams who move through to the last-32 of the competition.

Soon after Croatia's 2-1 win over Ghana on Saturday night confirmed the Scots' departure from the competition, it was revealed Clarke had stepped down from his role.

Steve Clarke stepped down as Scotland head coach after they failed to make it out the World Cup group stage. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking at the Scots' hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, as players departed in dribs and drabs, SFA chief Maxwell spoke of the "sadness" around Clarke's decision which was still "raw."

When he was asked what was next in terms of a replacement, he said: "The process for that starts now.

"Football is a very small world. I wakened this morning to a few messages from people who are interested in the job. We are a really attractive job for the right manager, right head coach.

"We have a Euros that we are hosting in 2028 to look forward to, there has been a lot of success over the last few years and we need to appoint someone who can improve on that and continue to drive us forward.

"It is really difficult to put dates on it, we obviously have [Nations League] games coming up in September. There is a four-game window at the end of that month. It will be soon as we can but as long as we get the right coach."

Maxwell did not rule out the possibility of a foreign boss, saying: "Nothing is off the table. We need to cast the net as wide as we can.

"It is about getting the right coach, it is not about necessarily where they come from. There are a lot of good managers out there it is up to us to make sure we pick the right one."

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Maxwell admitted that Clarke's "mind was made up" when they spoke after the Brazil game.

He said: "He just wanted to step down. It was his decision. We speak a lot. We spoke after the Brazil game, everyone was very down.

"That was the lowest from a Scotland perspective that anyone has felt for a long, long time. I spoke to him yesterday and he made up his mind that he wanted to step down and that's ultimately his decision.

"I can understand why, obviously we didn't perform as well as we wanted to, I think there has been some fairly hysterical commentary back home, which hasn't helped, but ultimately it is up to Steve."