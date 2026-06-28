Thomas Tuchel urges Jude Bellingham to 'keep going' in knockout stages

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Tuchel is delighted to see England star Jude Bellingham shining on the biggest stage and has challenged the midfielder to sparkle in the World Cup knockout rounds.

The 22-year-old has arguably been the national team's best performer so far this summer, having followed his key goal in the 4-2 win over Croatia by being named man of the match in the 0-0 stalemate against Ghana.

Bellingham felt that award was undeserved but there was no arguing with the merits of the individual accolade that followed Saturday's 2-0 win against Panama with him having scored the opener before setting up captain Harry Kane.

The Real Madrid midfielder's standout performance helped seal top spot in Group L and a round-of-32 fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo as their knockout adventure gets under way on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel has urged Jude Belligham to keep going in the knockout phase. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

England boss Tuchel said: "I'm not sure if it's a reaction. But it is what we want from him.

"He was very positive from the first day in camp. He buys fully into all the things we demand as a team player, and then he brings his own individual quality to decide football games.

"That's what you see in World Cups now, and what you see from other teams and other big players. We have it in him and he's a key player.

"He buys fully into all the things we demand of him as a team player. So well done until now. He needs to keep going."

- England 'will get better' in World Cup knockouts, Thomas Tuchel vows

- Shearer: England relied on brilliance of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in Panama win

- England full-back problems deepen as Jarell Quansah limps off vs. Panama at World Cup

Bellingham celebrates his 23rd birthday on Monday and the 51-cap midfielder is in fine spirits Stateside, where he is battling for the number 10 role with close friend Morgan Rogers.

Both started against Panama and Tuchel believes the Real Madrid man is in a "sweet spot" having missed the start of the season following shoulder surgery and spent a spell on the sidelines earlier this year with a hamstring issue.

"After his injury, he's just happy to play again," the England boss added.

"He feels free and he can also put out these kind of intensities in a short period of time now.

"That's why we also take care of him at the moment after 60, 67 minutes because we saw in the last months that he did not produce these kind of intensities for club and country.

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers are battling it out for the same position at the World Cup. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

"When he does that, he is a key player. He needs to play with this intensity, he loves to play on this kind of stage. We try to support him, help him to be to be the best version of himself.

"We will also push Morgan to fight for his place. We will need anybody because they are versatile, they can play with each other, and they are a threat to any opponent, so it's good that we have him in this kind of spirits."

Tuchel is excited to see such energy around the camp as the next chapter of their World Cup story gets under way in Atlanta.

"It's another three weeks, hopefully, for us," he added. "We have finished now the second part of it. Now is a moment to keep believe and keep on pushing.

"Everyone takes another step, everyone stays positive and gives everything that the dream can come true. But it's a long way to go."