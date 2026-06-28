Germany face 'uncomfortable opponent' in Paraguay at World Cup, says Julian Nagelsmann

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BOSTON, Mass -- Julian Nagelsmann said Paraguay are an "uncomfortable" opponent for Germany in the round of 32 and believes his team will need a "perfect" performance to get through.

Germany are set to play their first World Cup knockout tie for 12 years in Boston on Monday. Nagelsmann branded the game "do or die" but backed his players to bounce back from their group stage defeat to Ecuador.

"They are an uncomfortable opponent for us," the Germany coach said in a news conference on Sunday.

"In qualification they conceded very few goals. They are going to ask a lot of us. It's a do or die match. The boys will bring their A-game. We have to be patient.

"It's a team which defends well and they stay compact. They have good players and strong physical players. We need a perfect performance."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says he is prepared for a tough game against Paraguay. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany have faced criticism at home after a mixed group stage which saw them thrash Curacao, produce a late comeback to beat Ivory Coast and lose to Ecuador.

"If you win everything is perfect, if you lose everything is s---," Nagelsmann added.

"We work well together and I think we can show how well we play as a unit. I don't feel like I need to prove anything to anyone. I just try to support my players.

"All we can do is prepare well. We all want to do it better than we did against Ecuador."

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Despite going through as Group E winners, Germany have looked vulnerable for spells in all three games against Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Kai Havertz insists the squad are blocking out the noise around their performances. And the Arsenal forward said it was bound to take time for the team to click with the players coming off long seasons with their club teams.

"We are fully convinced we can win," Havertz said.

"When you are in a big tournament people talk. I don't care what people say. We are focused on ourselves. I don't really care what people say.

"It takes time because everyone comes from their clubs to the national team and you have to get used to your teammates."