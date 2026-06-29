Source: Chicago Fire finalizing deal for Robert Lewandowski

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Chicago Fire FC and Robert Lewandowski are finalizing the details of a deal that would see the Poland striker move to MLS this summer, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The two parties remain in the late stages of the negotiations, but are expected to reach an agreement soon.

Lewandowski would join the Chicago Fire as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The Polish striker departs Barcelona with seven major trophies: three La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

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Prior to joining Barcelona, Lewandowski won 10 Bundesliga titles during his time with Bayern Munich and Dortmund. He also lifted the 2020 Champions League trophy with Bayern after a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

He is now set to join the Eastern Conference side under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"We're trying to recruit world-class players," Berhalter said on the show Up & Adams in June 2026. "We think [Lewandowski would] be a great signing not only for the Chicago Fire, but for the league, to have a player of that caliber. We see him right up there with Messi in terms of ability, and it'd be great for the city of Chicago."

In 2025, Berhalter led the Fire to their first playoff appearance in eight years by qualifying for the Wild Card round in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The team defeated Orlando City 3-1 to reach the first round of the postseason before eventually falling to the Philadelphia Union.

Robert Lewandowski won the LaLiga title with Barcelona three times. Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

"We don't want complacency," Berhalter said to ESPN in 2025. "No matter who you are, what age you are, you know, we believe you can still improve. So that's a really important value of ours."

The Fire currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with 26 points in 14 games, just behind Nashville SC and Inter Miami.

Lewandowski and Lionel Messi could potentially clash on July 22, when Inter Miami hosts the Chicago Fire at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Sky Sports was the first outlet to report the news that Lewandowski's move to Chicago was nearly done.

MLS is currently on its midseason break during the World Cup in North America, but returns to action in the first half of July.