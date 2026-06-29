FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Eustáquio equals Pirlo's World Cup record with 5 as Canada make history

Open Extended Reactions

The knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup began in dramatic fashion, as Canada scored a stoppage-time winner against South Africa to reach the round of 16.

Stephen Eustáquio ran onto a clearance on the edge of the box in the 92nd minute of the game and volleyed a powerful drive into the bottom corner to win the game.

Canada now face the either Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 28:

South Africa 0 - 1 Canada

1

Canada won their first-ever knockout stage match at the FIFA World Cup.

12

Canada became the first Concacaf nation to advance in the FIFA World Cup KO Stage since Costa Rica (on penalties) in the 2014 Rd of 16 vs Greece, 12 years ago.

90+2

Stephen Eustáquio's goal is the latest game winner by a Concacaf nation at the FIFA World Cup; The only other man to score a stoppage-time game winner for a Concacaf nation at the FIFA World Cup was Landon Donovan in the 2010 Group Stage vs Algeria (90'+1).

1

Eustáquio scored the first injury-time winner in a FIFA World Cup KO Stage match since 2018 (Nacer Chadli for Belgium vs Japan).

3

Eustáquio became the third active MLS player to score a goal in a KO Stage match at the FIFA World Cup, joining Landon Donovan (2) and Brian McBride.

9

Canada have scored nine goals this tournament; the most by a Concacaf men's team in a single FIFA World Cup.

1

Canada is the first team in FIFA World Cup history to score a second-half stoppage-time winner for its first-ever knockout stage victory.

1

After having the game's first shot on target after just six minutes, South Africa didn't register another attempt on target in the remainder of the match.

5

Eustaquio created five chances from set plays in this match, the joint-most on record (since 1966) by a player in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match along with Andrea Pirlo against Germany in the 2006 semifinal.

0.13

South Africa recorded an expected goals total of just 0.13 against Canada, their second lowest in a FIFA World Cup match (0.07 vs Mexico on MD1).

28

Including a further seven against South Africa, Canada have had more shots on target than any other side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with their 28 also the joint-most on record (since 1966) by a CONCACAF side in a single edition (level with Mexico in 1986)

1

Until today, South Africa had never lost a FIFA WC game when level at half-time (1-2-0 W-D-L). Canada on the other hand, won their first-ever game in such a scenario - they had lost all three games when level at half-time at the FIFA World Cup.

20y 282d

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (20y-282d) became the youngest African man to start a KO stage game at the FIFA World Cup since Kenneth Omeruo for Nigeria against France in 2014 (20y-256d) {excludes 3rd place game}.

34y 158d

Ronwen Williams (34y 158d) became the second oldest African to start a knockout stage game at the FIFA World Cup after Nigeria's Peter Rufai against Denmark in 1998 (34y 308d).

32 vs 54

(32) Canada vs. (54) South Africa was just the third FIFA World Cup knockout match between two teams outside of the top 30 in the FIFA Rankings after (35) Switzerland vs. (45) Ukraine in 2006 and (31) Paraguay vs. (45) Japan in 2010. Both went to penalties after 0-0 draws.

26y 186d

With an average age of 26 years & 186 days old, South Africa's starting XI was the youngest named by an African team in a FIFA World Cup knockout match since Algeria vs. Germany in 2014 (26y & 72d).

74

At 74 years old, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos became the oldest manager to take charge of a team in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report)