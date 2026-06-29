Giuliano Simeone shares Argentina WC promise from 2023

Open Extended Reactions

Argentina defender Giuliano Simeone revealed texts on Sunday from 2023 where he vowed to debut in this edition of the FIFA World Cup after suffering from a serious leg injury that forced him to the sidelines for five months.

"I will tell you one thing," Simeone said in a message he posted on Instagram from a group text with friends on Aug. 6, 2023. "I will play the next World Cup."

Simeone suffered a fractured fibula and severe ankle ligament damage during a preseason friendly in 2023 against Burgos CF while on loan with Alaves from Atlético Madrid.

He underwent surgery and rehab to pursue his stated goal of making the World Cup and has played under his father Diego at Atleti for the past two seasons.

"When I suffered a serious injury at Alaves, the first thought that went through my head after the initial shock had passed was about reaching the World Cup and remember," Simeone said in June ahead of the start of Argentina's World Cup campaign. "I hadn't even represented Argentina at youth level.

"I set myself that target. I improved every day with each training session, gave it everything I had and the hard work paid off."

Simeone, who has 14 appearances for Argentina since making his proclamation, made his World Cup debut on June 27, earning a spot in Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup against Jordan during the final group stage match for Argentina.

The speedy Atlético defender played for 71 minutes before being replaced by Valentín Barco.

"To debut in a World Cup is something incredible," Simeone said after Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan. "I dreamed about it since I was little. Everything happened so fast since the injury I had in 2023. I had a bad time, but approached it with a lot of effort. And with sacrifice I was able to push through.

"Debuting in a World Cup is incredible. I said that day that I would play in the World Cup, but I didn't know if I would arrive, but I am very happy to be here, to debut and be here with the best [players] in the world."

Argentina qualified to the round of 32 as winner of Group J after defeating Algeria, Austria and Jordan. La Albiceleste's first knockout-round game is against Cape Verde in Miami, Florida, on July 3.