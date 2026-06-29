Sources: Yan Diomande close to preferred move to Paris Saint-Germain

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Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to close the deal for the transfer of Yan Diomande after positive initial talks with his German club, sources have told ESPN.

The Champions League winners submitted their first offer for the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast forward Sunday and the deal could be completed as soon as Monday.

Discussions between the two clubs, including the teams' presidents Nasser Al Khelaifi in Paris and Leipzig's Oliver Mintzlaff for Leipzig, have accelerated in the last couple of days and a full agreement could be found very quickly, according to sources.

French outlet L'Equipe was the first to report news of Diomande's imminent move to PSG.

A deal with a transfer fee of around €100 million ($114 million) is on the cards -- with some potential added bonuses -- which Leipzig are ready to accept. Liverpool are also still in the race, but PSG are very much the front runner.

Real Madrid have also showed interest and are monitoring the situation.

Diomande, 19, has already agreed a five-year contract with the two-time European champions and has already spoken to manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos about their project.

PSG was always Diomande's preferred destination and he has told Leipzig -- where he arrived last summer from Leganes for €20 million ($23 million) -- his desire to leave this summer.

Currently at the World Cup with his country, Diomande has impressed with his performances for Ivory Coast, who play Norway in the round of 32 on Tuesday. His exploits at the tournament in North America accelerated PSG's urgency to close a deal for the winger.