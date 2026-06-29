Mexico vs. Ecuador at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Mexico take on Ecuador in a round-of-32 clash at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Mexico qualified to the knockouts with a 3-0 win over Czechia to top Group A, as they won all three games without conceding a goal.

In contrast, Ecuador squeezed through after a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany saw them finish third in Group E, and amongst the eight-best third-placed finishers.

The two teams have only met once before in a World Cup, with Mexico winning 2-1 in 2002. They last met in a friendly in October 2025, which finished 1-1.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV 1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday June 30, 9 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday July 1, 2 a.m.

India IST: Wednesday July 1, 6.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Wednesday July 1, 11 a.m.

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Mexico

Predicted XI (4-1-4-1):

Raúl Rangel

Israel Reyes | Edson Álvarez | Johan Vásquez | Jesús Gallardo

Érik Lira

Roberto Alvarado | Gilberto Mora | Luis Romo | Julián Quiñones

Raul Jiménez

Ecuador

Predicted XI (4-4-2):

Hernán Galíndez

Alan Franco | Willian Pacho | Joel Ordóñez | Piero Hincapié

John Yeboah | Pedro Vite | Moisés Caicedo | Nilson Angulo

Gonzalo Plata | Enner Valencia

Talking Points

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aguirre might need to loosen the reins to end 40-year drought

Mexico have not won a knockout match at the FIFA World Cup since 1986. After a perfect group stage campaign, Javier Aguirre's side have raised hopes of ending a 40-year wait.

They became only the sixth nation in World Cup history to win all three group games without conceding a goal, making easy work of South Africa, Czechia and South Korea.

Yet, Aguirre's defence-first approach has come for some criticism, with boos ringing out in the stadium in their last two games after goalless first halves.

Against an Ecuador defence that stifled Germany's best, Aguirre might have to afford his attackers more freedom, or that 40-year-wait might continue.

Ecuador need to change tack in attack to stand a chance

play 0:37 Ecuador fans erupt at full-time vs. Germany

Sebastian Beccacece became only the second man in Ecuador's history to guide them to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Yet, ahead of their game against Germany, the Argentinian was copping plenty of criticism back home.

A loss to the Ivory Coast and a draw against minnows Curacao saw many claiming Beccacece was wasting Ecuador's golden generation. Gonzalo Plata's dramatic winner against Germany sparked a turnaround, with Ecuador president Daniel Noboa even declaring a national holiday.

The fact remains however, that they have scored one goal from open play at this World Cup, despite generating 5.12 xG across three games. Beccacece still depends on 36-year-old striker Enner Valencia for Ecuador's goals, and he might find it tough against Mexico's physical defenders.

Given the big names in his defensive setup, Beccacece might be better off keeping things tight at the back, before bringing on Valencia for a late surge.