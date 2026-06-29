World Cup 2026 today: Live updates and news as Canada make history, reach round of 16 - June 29

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After Canada beat South Africa to create history and reach the World Cup round of 16, you can follow the latest news and catch up on the action right here, with ESPN.

Five-time world champions Brazil face Japan in the first of two knockout ties tonight, before Germany take on Paraguay with a place among round of 16 at stake.

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Stephen Eustáquio was Canada's hero as he powered in a half-volley from range in the 92nd minute to book the co-hosts a historic place in the round of 16.

In a game short of big chances, the tie looked destined for extra time but Eustáquio delivered a rare moment of quality when South Africa only partially cleared their lines as he chested the ball down inside the box and scored.

This was the first time a host nation played outside of their country, but Canada lost their advantage of playing on home turf when they lost 2-1 loss to Switzerland to finish second in their group.

- World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as it happened on June 28