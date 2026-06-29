Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Kane, plus two forwards

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is one of three options up front being considered by Barcelona, and Liverpool are monitoring the situation of FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are considering a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, according to The Daily Mail. The Blaugrana are have expressed their interest in the 32-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and are set to explore a potential switch at the end of the World Cup. Kane isn't actively seeking an exit, but the LaLiga side are prepared to go all-out to sign him. Meanwhile, Barcelona still hold interest in Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, 20, as an alternative to Atletico Madrid star Julián Álvarez, according to Diario Sport, while Mundo Deportivo reports that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is a free transfer who could replace Ferran Torres if he leaves the club. A source told ESPN that former Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is finalizing the details of a deal with Chicago Fire that would see him move to MLS this summer.

- Liverpool are monitoring the situation of FC Cologne winger Said El Mala. Nicolo Schira reports that the Reds have shown interest in the 19-year-old. who has recently been linked with Chelsea, Brentford and Brighton, as they continue to explore the transfer market to find a successor to Mohamed Salah. El Mala scored 13 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches last season and is seen as an alternative to RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, after sources told ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a deal to sign him worth around €100 million.

- Chelsea are interested in Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría, according to Marca. Chavarria, 28, has been identified by the Blues as a potential successor to Marc Cucurella, who is set to join Real Madrid for €55 million on July 1. Contact has already been made with the LaLiga club regarding a deal for Chavarria, with the release clause in his contract worth in the region of €30 million.

- Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan Diario AS reports that the two clubs are among several teams interested in acquiring the 23-year-old, who Los Blancos are open to offloading if they receive an offer worth €60 million amid hopes of reinforcing their squad in other areas. Camavinga made 43 appearances across all competitions last season and is set to discuss his future with manager Jose Mourinho before a final decision is made.

- Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is on the radar of Nottingham Forest, per TalkSPORT. Liverpool are reported to have received an inquiry for the 25-year-old, with Forest looking to find a long-term replacement for Elliot Anderson as he closes in on a £116 million switch to Manchester City. A £40 million offer would be required to sign Jones, which has been a sticking point in talks with Inter Milan over a transfer.

ESPN SOURCES

- Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to close a deal for the transfer of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. A deal with a transfer fee of around €100 million is on the cards -- with some potential added bonuses -- which Leipzig are ready to accept. Liverpool are also still in the race, while Real Madrid have also showed interest and are monitoring the situation. Read

- Chicago Fire and Robert Lewandowski are finalizing the details of a deal that would see the Poland striker move to MLS this summer. The two parties remain in the late stages of the negotiations but are expected to reach an agreement soon. Read

- Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, sources have told ESPN. Incoming manager Xabi Alonso -- who doesn't officially start work until July 1 -- has a close relationship with the 33-year-old and views him as an experienced player capable of bringing leadership to a young dressing room. Read.

play 0:51 Hutchison: Xhaka would be a great signing for Chelsea

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola remains high on the shortlist of Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United have the advantage over Arsenal in the race for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (Daily Mail)

- Chelsea right back Malo Gusto has agreed personal terms with Manchester City. (Footmercato)

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- Manchester United and Chelsea are the leading contenders for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle are looking at Freiburg and Switzerland international midfielder Johan Manzambi. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus are interested in reuniting with Roma attacking midfielder Matias Soule. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan are keen on Benfica defender Antonio Silva. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Benfica are set to sign Atletico Madrid defender Clement Lenglet. (Matte Moretto)

- Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to part ways with midfielder Archie Gray this summer. (TEAMtalk)