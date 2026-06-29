Man United's Manuel Ugarte on World Cup knee injury with Uruguay: Hit 'rock bottom'

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Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte has vowed to come back stronger after suffering a serious left knee ligament injury that has left him at "rock bottom."

The Manchester United midfielder was stretchered off the pitch in the first half during Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain in their final Group H game. That result condemned Uruguay to their exit from the tournament.

United said in a statement they are evaluating the best course of treatment for Ugarte.

Manuel Ugarte suffered a knee ligament injury during Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain. Getty

"A few days have passed since everything happened," Ugarte, said in an Instagram post.

"Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country's history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my teammates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"Hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that's the case here," Ugarte said. "Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know.

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"It's up to me to take the positives from this. Success in life is about starting again every time you fall... I'll be back stronger."

Ugarte made 22 Premier League appearances for United, including eight starts, in the 2025-26 season.

He started every game for Uruguay in the World Cup group stage as the South American side failed to win a single game, taking just two points from matches against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.