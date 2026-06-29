Belgium vs. Senegal at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

After a difficult start, Belgium and Senegal have discovered form in good time heading into the knockout stages as they meet in the round of 32 in Seattle on Wednesday.

Senegal lost their first two games against France and Norway and then went on to beat Iraq 5-0 to boost their goal difference and qualify for the next round with just three points, becoming the first side to reach the World Cup knockouts after losing their opening two group stage matches.

Meanwhile, Belgium also endured a tough start, drawing to Egypt and then Iran, before thrashing New Zealand 5-1 to seize top spot in Group G.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: July 1, Wednesday, 4.00 p.m.

UK BST: July 1, Wednesday at 9.00 p.m.

India IST: July 2, Thursday at 1:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: July 2, Thursday at 6:00 a.m.

Venue: Seattle Stadium

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted line-ups:

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois

Thomas Meunier | Nathan Ngoy | Brandon Mechele |Timothy Castagne;

Amadou Onana | Youri Tielemans

Leandro Trossard | Kevin De Bruyne | Jérémy Doku

Charles De Ketelaere.

Senegal

Mory Diaw

Krépin Diatta | Abdoulaye Seck | Moussa Niakhaté | Malick Diouf

Habib Diarra | Idrissa Gana Gueye | Lamine Camara

Ibrahim Mbaye | Ismaïla Sarr | Sadio Mané

Talking Points

Are Senegal truly back in form?

Senegal midfielder #26 Pape Gueye celebrates with teammates. Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images

It has not been an easy tournament for Senegal. After losing the opening two games, they needed to win big against Iraq to qualify for the round of 32. The good news is that when it mattered, Pape Thiaw's team stepped up. They scored five goals against Iraq to finish among the best-ranked third placed teams.

Belgium will, of course, prove to be a sterner test and Senegal will hope that they can maintain their goal scoring ways to hurt them. Against France and Norway, they created chances but struggled to take them.

Thiaw's changes worked wonders last time, with misfiring Nicolas Jackson getting dropped for 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye and Abdoulaye Seck taking the place of the experienced centre back Kalidou Koulibaly. Pape Gueye was left on the bench, but lifted the team when he came on by scoring twice. If the knockout tie goes the distance with extra time in play, Thiaw may want to save Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye.

Belgium need their stars to fire

Belgium peaked in their final group game, scoring five goals past New Zealand to atop the group ahead of Egypt. They were lacklustre in their first two games, both ending in drab draws, raising serious questions whether they would make it to the next round.

Manager Rudi Garcia will be happy that the stars from the golden generation found their touch. Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bryune contributed with goals, while Leandro Trossard was the difference-maker with a brace. Thibaut Courtois has been solid at the back, which bodes well for the team going into the knockouts.

Garcia will hope his key senior players deliver against Senegal. Trossard, De Bruyne, Lukaku and Courtois will be huge again along with the likes of Jérémy Doku, Youri Tielemans and Charles De Ketelaere.