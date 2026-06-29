2026 World Cup June 29 schedule: Soccer games today

Open Extended Reactions

The Round of 32 continues following yesterday's Canada vs. South Africa thriller.

Matches today are available on Fox and Telemundo, while fans can tune in to World Cup studio show coverage on ESPN.

Check out more information on today's match and coverage from ESPN below:

*All times Eastern

Round of 32

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Japan (Houston)

4:30 p.m.: Germany vs. Paraguay (Foxborough, Mass.)

9 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Morocco (Guadalupe, Mexico)

ESPN studio show schedule