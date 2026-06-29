Brazil avoid World Cup shock with late win vs. Japan to reach round of 16

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HOUSTON -- Gabriel Martinelli scored five minutes into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for Brazil against Japan in Houston after the five-time FIFA World Cup winners fought back from potential humiliation following Kaishu Sano's first-half opening goal.

Sano's 29th minute goal stunned Carlo Ancelotti's team and raised the prospect of Brazil losing a competitive game against Asian opposition for the first time and leading to one of the World Cup's biggest-ever shocks. But a Casemiro header on 56 minutes hauled Brazil level and set up a second-half onslaught as the Seleção chased a winning goal.

Japan held firm, though, with goalkeeper Zion Suzuki making a series of crucial saves to keep his team on level terms. But Brazil snatched victory and a place in the round of 16 in the final seconds when Arsenal forward Martinelli scored from close range after being released by Bruno Guimarães.

Brazil will now face the winners of Tuesday's tie between Norway and Ivory Coast in New Jersey on Sunday.

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Ageing Brazil avoid upset. Are they too old to win World Cup?

Casemiro's performance in midfield and his crucial equalising goal highlighted how important the former Manchester United player is to Carlo Ancelotti's team, but there can be no escaping the fact that he is 34 years old among several other thirtysomethings.

With an average age of 29 years and 245 days, this was the second oldest team Brazil has fielded in a World Cup since 1966, surpassed only by the side that faced France in the 2006 quarterfinal (30 years and 31 days).

Casemiro, Alisson Becker (33), Danilo (34), Marquinhos (32) and Santos (32) all started this game and their lack of energy and mobility was stark as Japan's movement and pace troubled Brazil in the first half.

Ancelotti would argue that the experience of his team was a big reason why Brazil were able to stay in the game and win it at the end. But there is a real lack of young talent emerging in Brazil and that is why Ancelotti's side is one of the oldest in the tournament.

When it gets to the sharp end and Brazil face a real test -- maybe against Norway in the round of 16 -- they will find it tough to win a game, so this Brazil side might just be too old to go all the way.

Brazil needed Gabriel Martinelli's late goal at the end of second half added time to come from behind and beat Japan in the World Cup round of 32. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Frustrating day for Vinícius Júnior

This game summed up everything that is good and not so good about Vinícius Júnior. The Real Madrid forward is one of the quickest, trickiest and most potent players in the game at club level, but he has still not been able to translate that record into a similar output for Brazil.

He has scored just 13 goals in 53 appearances for the Seleção and his record is nowhere near the same level as the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane or Erling Haaland for their countries.

But the 25-year-old almost brought this game to life with a stunning second-half run that ended with his shot being tipped onto the post by Japan keeper Suzuki. It would have been one of the all-time great World Cup goals, but the keeper's brilliance kept the ball out.

But after that, Vini Jr. was back to his frustrating worst. For a player who wants to be a Ballon d'Or winner, you have to deliver when your team needs it most on the biggest stage, but he was found wanting against Japan.

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Casemiro ahead of the game

Casemiro had an outstanding campaign at Manchester United last season with eight goals coming from headers for the Premier League team - and plenty of those goals were big moments in big games. And the former Real Madrid star proved himself once again as the man for the big occasion by heading Brazil back into this game early in the second.

It was a classic Casemiro header -- powerful and with intent from a cross into the box -- and it took his Brazil tally to five headers from his 10 goals for the country.

Despite his age and the injuries that have affected him, Casemiro still has an incredible ability to make a difference in a game and is why Inter Miami are close to taking him to MLS.

But he limped out of this game in the final minutes with what looked like a groin injury, so if he is unable to play in the round of 16 it will be a big blow for coach Ancelotti. -- Mark Ogden

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Japan still can't clear first hurdle in knockouts

In their four previous attempts, not once did Japan manage to make it beyond the first hurdle come the knockout round. This now makes five in a row.

Japan have claimed statement wins before -- just think back to 2022 when they recorded famous victories over Germany and Spain -- but those were in the group stage, when they could play with some margin for error.

When it comes to all-or-nothing stakes -- with no second chances -- the Samurai Blue still do not have the answers. And it is starting to feel like it could be a mental issue -- even if there is no shame in losing to Brazil.

Still, Monday's defeat should feel like a huge missed opportunity considering they more than matched their opponents in the opening 45 minutes and were even leading at the break -- only to suffer a heartbreaking second-half collapse.

At the last World Cup, Japan veteran Yuto Nagatomo memorably coined the term for this imaginary barrier as "the wall of the last 16," which they just have to find a way to overcome. With the expansion of the tournament, it has now become the wall of the last 32.

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Moriyasu's masterstroke doesn't last

For the first 45 minutes at Houston Stadium, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu was pulling off a tactical masterclass.

Sure, Brazil dominated possession, but attackers Vinícius Júnior (23), Matheus Cunha (21) and Rayan (17) had the fewest touches of all outfield players in the first half as their threat was nullified to great effect.

With the wingbacks tucking in with discipline, the five-man barrier -- which was further shielded by another four not too far in front -- proved tough for Brazil to break down. And Japan's unconventional No. 10 pairing of Daizen Maeda and Junya Ito were more than making up for their lack of creativity with sheer endeavor -- leading the press with intent alongside spearhead Ayase Ueda.

It was this pressure that led to Sano winning possession on the halfway line and charging forward to score Japan's opener, only for some bad habits to creep in after the break. When it looked like they might even have added a second towards to end of the first half, Japan sat back at the start of the second period and -- almost immediately -- Brazil looked destined to equalize, spurning a host of gilt-edged chances before Casemiro finally restored parity.

Moriyasu soon opted for more defensive stability by bringing on natural defenders Yukinari Sugawara and Junnosuke Suzuki for the more offense-minded Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura -- who have performed admirably in the system despite being out of position.

For a team that were bold in declaring they wanted to win the World Cup, that second half suggests that maybe it is only self-belief that they are genuinely lacking in.

Is this Asia's worst World Cup performance in recent years?

It started so brightly for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and its representatives, as the continent went unbeaten in their first six games at the tournament. It's all gone downhill since.

Australia, who play Egypt on Friday, are the AFC's last remaining hope. By getting this far, they and Japan probably have earned pass marks -- even if there was, and still is in the Socceroos' case, the chance that they could go further than the round of 32.

There were some absolutely abject campaigns. South Korea is the first that come to mind, even if they did manage to claim three points. The fact that their failure to advance from the group stage has led to the resignation of coach Hong Myung-Bo but also calls for the Korea Football Association to undergo a complete revamp -- by the nation's president, no less -- suggests just how much of an aberration their failure was.

Likewise, Saudi Arabia will probably feel like they could have given a better account of themselves, while Qatar -- after a decent start in drawing with Switzerland -- absolutely went into self-destruct mode thereafter. Similarly, while it must be noted that this was Iraq's return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, their -11 goal difference was rather unpalatable.

But there were also those who were valiant. Iran have widely been labelled the unluckiest team at the tournament. They depart with an unbeaten record and some creditable draws against Belgium and Egypt, although they probably should have beaten New Zealand.

Debutants Uzbekistan and Jordan will be better for their first taste of football's biggest stage. Both had landmark goals to savor -- with Uzbekistan's even grabbing one against mighty Argentina.

But overall, and regardless of how far Australia go, this World Cup should be viewed as a disappointment for Asia. They now have to wait four years to give a better account of themselves. -- Gabe Tan