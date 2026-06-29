Portugal's João Félix: 'Stay calm; we're very confident we'll beat Croatia'

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João Félix has urged Portugal fans to remain calm ahead of Thursday's round of 32 World Cup clash with Croatia following the team's inconsistent group stage.

Among the pre-tournament favourites to lift the trophy, Portugal failed to top Group K and progressed in second place following Saturday's goalless draw with Colombia.

Portugal had previously thrashed Uzbekistan, 5-0, after their disappointing 1-1 draw to DR Congo in their opener.

"They [Portuguese fans] should rest assured," João Félix said on Monday. "Just because we drew two games doesn't mean we're any less confident. It's the World Cup. Everyone just needs to stay calm. We're very confident that we'll beat Croatia."

Portugal have had a somewhat underwhelming World Cup campaign so far, as they failed to top Group K -- which consisted of DR Congo, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

João Félix anticipates a tight game against Croatia and says he will gladly take a spot-kick if it goes to penalties. He hit the post during a penalty loss to France in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

"Of course it was tough, but it's part of a player's career," he said. "I see it as a learning experience. If I have another one to take, I'll step up. I started going to tournaments when I was 10 years old, and my dad always told me to step up, whether in the game or on penalty kicks."

João Félix, 26, has entered his second World Cup with renewed confidence. After a disappointing spell at Chelsea and AC Milan, Félix was the Saudi Pro League's player of the season after helping Al Nassr win the league title in his first season in Saudi Arabia.

"This has been a very important year in my career," he said. "I feel confident and ready to help the team. Without a doubt I feel more mature. It was an incredible year. I'm coming in more confident than ever."

At Al Nassr, João Félix played alongside Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

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Ronaldo, 41, scored twice against Uzbekistan to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

"A year of playing together is a long time," João Félix said. "You get to know your teammate well. You come to understand what he needs and what he likes. I think we make a good duo -- he knows where I like to receive the ball, and vice versa. He's an asset wherever he plays."

João Félix says that despite the difference in intensity between the European leagues and the Saudi Pro League, he feels just as prepared as his Portugal teammates.

"Of course it's not the same, but the league is competitive," he said. "I didn't think so before. Intensity? When I joined the national team, I didn't feel any difference compared to my teammates and opponents. I feel good. If you prepare well, you'll end up doing well."