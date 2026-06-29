Harry Kane focused on Bayern Munich and England amid informal approach by Barcelona - sources

Where would England be without Harry Kane? (1:59)

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Barcelona have made an informal enquiry about Harry Kane's availability but the approach was dismissed with the England captain fully focused on the World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

The 32-year-old's priority remains signing a new contract with Bayern Munich. Both Kane and Munich are relaxed about the situation despite there being just 12 months left to run on his existing deal.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona were ready to explore whether a deal could be possible but they received no encouragement from Kane's representatives.

Harry Kane is currently hoping to help captain England to an excellent World Cup campaign, as they prepare for their round of 32 match against DR Congo. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kane has parked all considerations over his club future until after the World Cup as he aims to lead England to their first major international men's trophy in 60 years.

Any prospect of Kane leaving Bayern would be a huge surprise. His family are settled in Munich and Kane has become a hugely popular figure, scoring 61 goals and registering seven assists in 51 games last season as they won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the German Super Cup.

After scoring in England's 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday, Kane reached 70 goals for club and country.

- Harry Kane breaks England's World Cup goal record vs. Panama

- England 2-0 Panama: Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane goals in limp display secure Three Lions' place as group winners

Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy suggested in September 2023 that Spurs have an option to re-sign Kane should he choose one day to return to the Premier League.

Kane is currently in Kansas City where England are preparing for their round-of-32 clash with DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.