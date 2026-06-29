Real Madrid give €1m to Venezuela earthquake victims

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LaLiga giants Real Madrid have donated €1 million ($1.1m) to help those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela, with president Florentino Pérez donating an additional €1m ($1.1m) as well.

Two powerful earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck the South American country last Wednesday, flattening buildings and leaving thousands dead, injured and displaced.

As of Sunday, according to the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the death toll had risen to almost 1,500, with over 12,000 people still missing.

To aid the search and rescue efforts and support those impacted, Madrid, through the club's foundation, announced Monday they have "launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with the Red Cross."

"Real Madrid has decided to support this campaign with a donation of €1m to help the victims and the families of those affected," a short statement said.

"Additionally, president Pérez will also contribute with a donation of €1m.

Venezuela was hit by two powerful earthquakes last week. Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

"At Real Madrid, we want to express all our support, affection and solidarity with the Venezuelan people during these very challenging times."

Through their foundation, fellow LaLiga side Barcelona also launched a campaign last Saturday "to respond to the humanitarian emergency affecting millions of people in Venezuela."

The Catalan club said they had made an initial contribution of €100,000 ($114k).

The crisis has been felt especially hard in Spain, given there are currently 17 Spaniards currently confirmed among the dead with over 100 more still unaccounted for.

There is also a huge Venezuelan diaspora in Spain, with 2025 statistics revealing almost 700,000 people living in the Mediterranean country were born in Venezuela.