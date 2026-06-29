Ajax in advanced talks with Barcelona over Marc-André ter Stegen joining on loan - sources

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Ajax are in advanced talks with Barcelona over the loan signing of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, sources have told ESPN.

Negotiations are primarily focused on the breakdown of Ter Stegen's salary, with Ajax submitting their first official proposal on Monday.

Further talks are now expected between Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff, who previously held the same position at Barça, and his counterpart at the Catalan club, Deco.

Ter Stegen's gametime has been limited this season, as a result of both injury and losing his place to Joan García. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ter Stegen, 34, is open to a temporary move after losing his place at Barça to Joan García and also falling behind veteran Wojciech Szczęsny in the club's goalkeeping hierarchy.

Ajax head coach Michel briefly worked with Ter Stegen at Girona, where the goalkeeper was limited to just two appearances under the Spaniard due to a hamstring injury.

Clubs from England, Germany and Türkiye have also shown interest in Ter Stegen, but none of them are currently as advanced in negotiations as Ajax.

Ajax are in a strong position as Barcelona are prepared to continue paying a significant portion of Ter Stegen's wages, while the goalkeeper himself is open to reuniting with Míchel.

As a ball-playing goalkeeper, Ter Stegen would appear to be a good fit for the patient, possession-based style the new Ajax coach wants to implement.

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Clubs from England, Germany and Türkiye have also shown interest in Ter Stegen, but none of them are currently as advanced in negotiations as Ajax.

Ter Stegen joined Barça from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014 and has enjoyed great success at the club.

In 423 appearances across 12 seasons, he has won 20 trophies, including seven LaLigas and one Champions League.