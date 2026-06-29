Brazil survive World Cup scare against Japan to advance

Rio erupts are Martinelli wins it for Brazil in the 95th minute (0:48)

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Gabriel Martinelli scored a stoppage-time winner for Brazil to beat plucky Japan 2-1 in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Monday.

Kaishu Sano's first-half opener gave Japan real hope to cause an all-time upset but Casemiro headed home an equalizer after 56 minutes.

Martinelli then struck six minutes into added time to break Japan's hearts and ensure the five-time winners advanced beyond this tough test.

It was Brazil's latest goal in normal time to win a World Cup game.

Sano was perhaps fortunate to escape a second yellow card for fouling Matheus Cunha before he put Japan 1-0 up. He pinched the ball in midfield from Danilo, ran beyond Casemiro and struck a low shot that beat goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Brazil edged Japan with a last-gasp winner at the World Cup. Getty

Brazil pulled level in the second half when Casemiro nodded home at the far post after a cross by Gabriel Magalhães. Minutes before, Casemiro thought he'd equalized but his close-range header was blocked on the line by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Vinícius Júnior, who has scored four goals in this year's tournament, had a chance to put Brazil on top in the 58th minute but his shot from the left box was deflected by Zion Suzuki and went off the far post.

Casemiro left in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Martinelli had the final say when he collected a pass from Bruno Guimarães and curled a shot past Suzuki.

Associated Press contributed to this report.