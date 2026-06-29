Germany vs Paraguay LIVE: 2026 World Cup round-of-32 updates

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Germany and Paraguay square off in the latest round-of-32 action at this summer's World Cup. With both sides looking to progress to the last-16 with victory in Foxborough, you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

Germany topped Group E despite losing to Ecuador 2-1 in their last result.

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Earlier victories against Curacao (7-1) and Ivory Coast (2-1) were enough to see them progress atop the group thanks to their head-to-head record against the African nation.

Kai Havertz and Denis Undav have both notched doubles in this campaign against Curacao and Ivory Coast respectively.

Paraguay were one of the third-place finishers to make it through, finishing behind the USA and Australia in Group D.

They opened their campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Maurico Pochettino's American side, but recovered to beat Turkey 1-0 despite having a man sent off.

Their group run ended with a goalless draw against Australia, a result that saw both sides qualify for the knockouts.

Paraguay have reached the last-16 three times in their history, losing at that stage in 1998 and 2002 before reaching the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Germany are back in the knockouts after crashing out of the last two editions, Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018, in the group stages.

Before that, they infamously won it all at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.