Como reach deal with Real Madrid to retain Nico Paz in Serie A

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Real Madrid have confirmed that Nico Paz will stay at Serie A's Como for another season, with the LaLiga giants retaining an option to bring the playmaker back to Madrid in 2027.

Paz, 21, has starred for Como since joining in 2024, helping them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history last season and being named Serie A's best midfielder.

The Argentina international -- currently with his country at the World Cup -- came through Madrid's academy before moving to Como in August 2024.

"Real Madrid, Como and Nico Paz have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the Italian club next season," Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Nico Paz will remain at Como for another season. (Photo by Tiziano Ballabio/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The agreement, which was undertaken at the player's request, means Real Madrid maintain a unilateral option to buy Nico Paz's rights back for the 2027-28 season."

ESPN reported this week that Madrid had plans to sign another midfielder on hold until one of their current crop departs.

Following the departure of Dani Ceballos, Madrid still have Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and new signing Bernardo Silva at new coach José Mourinho's disposal.

"After many weeks of thought, I've decided that the best option for my career at this time is to continue at Como for another year," Paz said in a statement on social media. "It's a club which gave me the opportunity to grow and become the player I am today.

"Personally I think this is the best decision for me and for Real Madrid. It's a very important year at this stage of my career, and a unique opportunity to keep growing as a player and to prepare myself in the best way for the future."