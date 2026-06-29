Yoanne Wissa: DR Congo need to 'enjoy' taking on England

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Yoane Wissa is relishing the challenge of taking on one of the world's best teams as the Democratic Republic of Congo face England in a historic clash.

Thomas Tuchel's side start knockout action with a round-of-32 showdown against the Leopards in downtown Atlanta.

DR Congo are at just their second World Cup and this is their first ever knockout match, having progressed as a third-placed side with Saturday's 3-1 comeback win against Uzbekistan.

Newcastle striker Wissa, whose brace helped secure progress, said: "England is going to be a different game, a tough, tough, tough game against top players and top opponent.

Yoanne Wissa wants DR Congo to embrace the challenge of playing England. Photo by Sean M. Haffey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images.

"We need to enjoy this kind of game. We deserve to play against England, one of the best teams in the world, so I'm looking forward to what's coming next."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe and Noah Sadiki are among the familiar faces in a DR Congo side featuring Wissa up front.

The 29-year-old arrived at the World Cup with a point to prove after a miserable, injury-interrupted first campaign with Newcastle following last summer's £55 million ($72.9m) switch from Brentford.

Wissa suffered a knee injury on international duty before he had even kicked a ball for a club he managed just three goals for in all competitions.

He is determined to show that his disappointing first season on Tyneside was just a blip.

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"That's why I'm even prouder than everyone else in this room because it's been tough," he said. "It's been a tough injury. You know when you want to come back earlier, catch the train, it's not a good thing to do.

"I didn't show my best face at Newcastle but I knew that my time will come and this time is now.

"I just show everyone now I'm in a good place, I'm good physically, I'm good mentally, so that's why I'm proud to show that I'm a good player [against Uzbekistan].

"I know how to play football and especially when I'm good physically my head is calm, and the rest follows."