Casemiro: 'Calm, patience' key to Brazil win over Japan at World Cup

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HOUSTON -- Casemiro said Brazil avoided one of the all-time great World Cup shocks against Japan by keeping "calm" after the five-time winners fell behind against Hajime Moriyasu's team in their round of 32 tie.

Kaishu Sano's 29th minute goal had raised the prospect of Brazil suffering their first-ever competitive defeat against Asian opposition and crashing out of the World Cup at the earliest point since a group stage exit in 1966.

But Casemiro's second-half equaliser followed by Gabriel Martinelli's winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time saw Brazil overturn their 1-0 deficit to secure a round of 16 tie against Norway or Ivory Coast in New Jersey on July 5.

"The victory was about our calm and our patience in pressuring and pressuring a team playing a low block," Casemiro said. "This was the most important aspect -- believing that calm would see a time when we would score.

Casemiro credited Brazil's win against Japan to calmness. Getty

"We were fighting all game and had possession so we knew we would get chances. Japan are really organised in defence, but we were really good in the second half and won the match.

"I am so happy. So many people celebrating this. I am so proud and we are moving forward.

"We look forward to the round of 16, but right now, we have to rest and think we have four matches to go."

Casemiro and former West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá both failed to finish the game due to injuries sustained during the victory. Manager Carlo Ancelotti said both players will be assessed in 24 hours to see if they will be available at the weekend.

"We'll have to see tomorrow," Ancelotti said. "It was a very demanding match."

Martinelli's winning strike was only his fourth goal in 25 games for Brazil and the Arsenal player said it was an emotional moment to send his country into the next round.

"I don't even have the words to describe the joy in my heart at seeing the Brazilian people so happy about our qualification," Martinelli told Caze TV.

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"My family, my wife, my parents, my friends -- I can't even begin to explain what I'm feeling right now.

"I think it'll take a while for it to really sink in. The other day I hit the post. I knew I'd get another chance and thank God I managed to score the goal that secured our qualification.

"I'm very happy with everyone's performance -- they all gave it their all."