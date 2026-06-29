Gregg Berhalter in tears after son Sebastian's World Cup goal

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Chicago Fire FC manager Gregg Berhalter was brought to tears when thinking about son Sebastian Berhalter's first World Cup goal for the United States men's national team against Türkiye in the final group stage match.

Berhalter recorded a goal and an assist in the 3-2 loss to Türkiye after playing the full 90 minutes.

"A lot [was going through my head during the goal.] It's obviously great to watch your son playing in a World Cup, but for him to get an assist and a goal in a game in a World Cup, I mean, it's incredible," Berhalter told ESPN.

"It's really like one of these things that is hard to put into words, really the feeling because you're so proud of them. When I was on the plane after the game on the way back, I took a red eye just reflecting on it. Tears came to my eyes just thinking about his journey and just how much it meant to him. So that was really what I was focused on."

Sebastian Berhalter scored his first World Cup goal vs. Türkiye. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

Berhalter previously served as the U.S. men's national team head coach from 2018 to 2024, working as manager during the previous Qatar World Cup.

Despite leading the team, Berhalter did not call up his son Sebastian during his tenure.

"I think about it all the time," Gregg Berhalter said recently. "I never could have picked him. But what I know is that everything is in the place it's supposed to be. It's his turn. It's his time now."

The USMNT qualified to the round of 32 by topping Group D, after defeating Paraguay and Australia.

The team will now face Bosnia-Herzegovina in San Francisco on July 1.

"I'm excited," Gregg Berhalter said of Wednesday's match. "I'm very close to the team. You know, obviously with Sebastian involved even closer, but these are my guys, you know, I'm pulling for them, you know, just hoping they're going to continue to play well.

"They've been great so far and they've shown that they're ready for this moment. And so I have full confidence that we're going to, we're going to play well tomorrow [Wednesday]."