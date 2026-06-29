Noni Madueke: England taking penalty practice 'extremely seriously' ahead of Congo DR knockout clash

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Noni Madueke says England are taking penalty practice "extremely seriously" as Thomas Tuchel's side head into the World Cup knockout stage.

The Three Lions face Congo DR in the round of 32 on Wednesday -- having topped Group L thanks to wins against Croatia and Panama sandwiching the stalemate with Ghana.

England are heavy favourites for the meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta but nothing is being left to chance, including the potential for a penalty shootout.

Spot-kicks have so often been the scourge of the national team down the years, including the European Championship final loss to Italy in 2021, and Tuchel's men are ready to go the distance this summer.

Noni Madueke knows that England must be prepared for all potential eventualities. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

England winger Madueke said: "Just like all phases of play, we're taking it extremely seriously.

"As you go into knockout football it's something that becomes more prominent in the games, so like every part of our game we want to be at the highest level when it comes to that."

Asked if he would volunteer to take a penalty, the Arsenal winger said without hesitation: "Yeah, for sure. I'm always open to take a penalty.

"At the end of the day it comes down to the coach's decision and what he wants and what he thinks is best for the team, but from my side I'm always ready."

Madueke was not one of Arsenal's five penalty takers in the Champions League final shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain a month ago, when he split the workload with Saka as he is doing for his country.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Chelsea last summer, replaced Saka in Budapest and did so on Saturday against Panama, having started England's first two Group L matches on the right.

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"Obviously it's well documented that we're very close, so normally it should be a little bit strange but it's not," Madueke said of their competition. "I feel like it doesn't really affect our relationship whatsoever.

"I feel like we want the best for each other when each other plays because at the end of the day that means that if he plays well, I play well, then England and Arsenal have better chance of chances of winning.

"In terms of how we differ, I think I thrive in space and he thrives in congestion."

Asked if having one another to lean on for club and country helps reach a higher level, Madueke said: "Yeah, for sure.

"I feel like you always have to be at the highest level because you know you have a top player waiting and biting at your heels to try and get in the team.

"I think that type of healthy competition is good but playing for Arsenal and playing for England you don't really need anyone else to keep you at the highest level. You know that that's a requirement."

Such competition helped inspire Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004 and provides the platform to end an unforgettable season with the highest high at the World Cup.

"I feel like that winning feeling lingers," Madueke added. "It's great to take that into a tournament, obviously as big and as prominent as the World Cup. Definitely it fills you with confidence for sure."