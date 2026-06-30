FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Martinelli's record 95, Brazil's all-time 210, Germany's first

Open Extended Reactions

The knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup are well underway and we've already seen some thrilling matches.

Brazil got things going with a 2-1 win over Japan before Paraguay stunned Germany in a thrilling penalty shootout win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 29:

Brazil 2 - 1 Japan

11

Brazil have now advanced to the round of 16 for the 11th straight World Cup (every tournament since 1986 when the round was re-instated).

95

Gabriel Martinelli's goal in the 95th minute was the latest regulation game-winning goal for Brazil in World Cup history and latest regulation game-winning goal in a World Cup knockout round match.

88

The last time Brazil won a World Cup knockout match (excluding third place playoffs) after trailing at halftime was in 1938, 88 years ago (2-1 v Czechoslovakia, 4 losses since then). The last time Brazil came from behind to win a World Cup knockout match after conceding the opener was vs England in the 2002 quarterfinals, where they equalised before halftime (W 2-1)

16

This is Brazil's 16th comeback win in World Cup history (Tied most all-time with Germany).

2

With an average age of 29 years and 245 days, Brazil's starting XI was the second oldest the nation have put out for a World Cup knockout match since 1966 (when such records began), surpassed only by the team that lost to France in the 2006 quarterfinals (30 years and 31 days).

3

A prime reason it wasn't the oldest was Rayan -- who is now tied with Altafini (a.k.a Mazzola) as the third youngest player to start for Brazil in a World Cup knockout match (19 years, 330 days). Ahead of him are -- Pelé (17 years, 239 days) and Marco Antonio (19 years, 128 days).

4

The pass for Brazil's winner was Bruno Guimaraes's fourth assist of this tournament. Only Pelé in 1970 (6) has recorded more assists for Brazil in a single edition of the World Cup on record (since 1966).

5

Casemiro has received five cards in World Cups, more than any other player from any national team since his debut in the competition (2018). In knockout stages, he's got three cards in four games.

34y, 126d

Speaking of Casemiro, he's the second oldest goalscorer for Brazil in their illustrious World Cup history (aged 34 years and 126 days), behind Bebeto in 1998 (34y 137d)

210

Brazil completed 210 passes in the final third against Japan, their highest tally in a World Cup match since records began (1966)

Germany 1 (3) - 1 (4) Paraguay

Paraguay players celebrate after beating Germany in the round of 32 at the World Cup. Getty Images

0

Germany haven't won a World Cup knockout since they won the title 12 years ago -- this was their first World Cup knockout game in that time.

1

This was Germany's first-ever loss in a penalty shootout at a World Cup. They'd won four penalty shootouts before this.

50

The last

3/4

Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missed penalties in this shootout. Prior to this, only one German man had ever missed a penalty in a World Cup shootout -- Uli Stielike in the semifinals of the 1982 World Cup.

Every missed/saved Germany penalty in World Cup history: 1982 Semifinals - Uli Stielike

2026 R. of 32 - Kai Havertz

2026 R. of 32 - Nick Woltemade

2026 R. of 32 - Jonathan Tah Unprecedented for the Germans 😮 pic.twitter.com/MNX1e7NSpf - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 29, 2026

2/2

Paraguay have now won both their penalty shootouts in World Cup knockouts -- the previous one coming in 2010 against Japan.

5

Paraguay have made it through to the Round of 16 for the fifth time, and the first time since 2010.

719-161

Over the 120 minutes, Germany completed 719 passes, Paraguay had 161.

3

Julio Enciso has been involved in three goals for Paraguay at this World Cup, with one goal and two assists. That is tied for the most by a Paraguayan in the last 60 years with Roberto Cabañas (1986) and Francisco Arce (2002).

Netherlands 1 (2) - 1 (3) Morocco

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

1

Issa Diop's equaliser was the first-ever game-leveling or go-ahead goal scored by an African team in stoppage in the World Cup knockout stages.

2

Morocco have now won both their penalty shootouts in World Cup knockouts -- the previous one coming in 2022 against Spain.

4

This is the fourth time the Netherlands have been knocked out of a World Cup in a penalty shootout -- the most such eliminations alongside Spain.

6

Cody Gakpo has scored six World Cup goals for the Netherlands. Only Johnny Rep, with 7, has more.

1/8

The Netherlands have only won one of their eight World Cup matches that have gone to extra time -- a penalty shootout win against Costa Rica in the quarterfinals in 2014.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.